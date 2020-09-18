Apple to launch online store in India on Sept 23: Here's all you need to know about the Apple Store Online

Here's all you need to know about Apple Store Online:

The online store will offer Apple’s full range of products. Via the online store, customers will also be able to seek support and guidance for the existing products or for new purchases.

Apple currently sells its products in India through third-party sellers and online marketplaces like Flipkart and Amazon. In a major push to single-brand retail, the government had last year relaxed foreign direct investment (FDI) guidelines, offering players more flexibility on local sourcing norms.

It had also done away with a provision that required companies to mandatorily set up a brick-and-mortar store before getting into online retail trading. Following the government's move, Apple had said it was keen on offering online and in-store experiences to Indian users at par with its global standards.

The Apple Store online will allow people to shop for Apple products, with online Apple specialists available to help with services like custom-configuring Macs to setting up new devices. Customers can get advice, receive guidance, and learn about new products directly from Apple, both in English and Hindi.

The online store will also offer financing options and trade-in programmes. All orders from the Apple Store online will ship with contactless delivery. Orders that do not require a signature will be left at the customer's door, and those that do will need only a verbal confirmation from a safe distance instead of a written signature.