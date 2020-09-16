Missed Apple's event? What you need to know about Watch Series 6, cheaper Watch SE, iPad Air

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) starts at Rs 40,900 while Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) begins from Rs 49,900. The cheaper Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900 and the GPS+Cellular version begins from Rs 33,900.

The new Apple Watch 6 series is capable of measuring your blood oxygen level right from the wrist at anytime and anywhere. For the very first time, Apple brings Watch in PRODUCT RED variant alongside a few other colour options.

Apple Watch Series 6 introduces a revolutionary Blood Oxygen feature as new coronavirus cases spread globally, especially in India. Oxygen saturation, or SpO2, represents the percentage of oxygen being carried by red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of the body, and indicates how well this oxygenated blood is being delivered throughout the body.

Apple Watch Series 6 houses a faster S6 System in Package (SiP) and next-generation always-on altimeter, along with its most colourful lineup yet, featuring a beautiful palette of new case finishes and bands. Apple Watch Series 6 uses a new dual-core processor based on A13 Bionic in iPhone 11, the upgraded S6 chip runs up to 20 per cent faster, allowing apps to also launch 20 percent faster, while maintaining the same all-day 18-hour battery life.

Meanwhile, the Watch SE has always-on altimeter of the Series 6 and the relatively powerful processor used in the Series 5 watch. The Watch SE misses few things like always-on display, heart-rate monitoring, and blood oxygen monitoring.

Apple Watch SE features a stunning Retina display, with thin borders and curved corners, that is 30 per cent larger than Series 3. A variety of new Watch faces are optimised for the display, so customers can easily view notifications, text messages, workout metrics, and more. With the S5 System in Package (SiP) and dual-core processor, the cheaper Apple Watch SE delivers incredibly fast performance, up to two times faster than Apple Watch Series 3.

The watchOS 7 brings Family Setup, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, new workout types, and the ability to curate and share watch faces, encouraging customers to be more active, stay connected, and better manage their health in new ways, the company announced during its virtual launch event.

Apple iPad and Apple iPad Air: