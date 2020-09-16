Missed Apple's event? What you need to know about Watch Series 6, cheaper Watch SE, iPad Air

Cupertino bases tech giant, Apple, hosted its annual fall event on Tuesday where it took the lid off new products. Keeping the new iPhone 12 series for a later launch, Apple introduced new Watch Series 6 with a revolutionary Blood Oxygen sensor in the COVID-19 times, a cheaper Watch SE for its aspirational fans and an iPad Air with industry-first A14 bionic chip.
Watch Series 6 and Watch SE:
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) starts at Rs 40,900 while Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) begins from Rs 49,900. The cheaper Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900 and the GPS+Cellular version begins from Rs 33,900.
The new Apple Watch 6 series is capable of measuring your blood oxygen level right from the wrist at anytime and anywhere. For the very first time, Apple brings Watch in PRODUCT RED variant alongside a few other colour options.
Apple Watch Series 6 introduces a revolutionary Blood Oxygen feature as new coronavirus cases spread globally, especially in India. Oxygen saturation, or SpO2, represents the percentage of oxygen being carried by red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of the body, and indicates how well this oxygenated blood is being delivered throughout the body.
Apple Watch Series 6 houses a faster S6 System in Package (SiP) and next-generation always-on altimeter, along with its most colourful lineup yet, featuring a beautiful palette of new case finishes and bands. Apple Watch Series 6 uses a new dual-core processor based on A13 Bionic in iPhone 11, the upgraded S6 chip runs up to 20 per cent faster, allowing apps to also launch 20 percent faster, while maintaining the same all-day 18-hour battery life.
Meanwhile, the Watch SE has always-on altimeter of the Series 6 and the relatively powerful processor used in the Series 5 watch. The Watch SE misses few things like always-on display, heart-rate monitoring, and blood oxygen monitoring.
Apple Watch SE features a stunning Retina display, with thin borders and curved corners, that is 30 per cent larger than Series 3. A variety of new Watch faces are optimised for the display, so customers can easily view notifications, text messages, workout metrics, and more. With the S5 System in Package (SiP) and dual-core processor, the cheaper Apple Watch SE delivers incredibly fast performance, up to two times faster than Apple Watch Series 3.
The watchOS 7 brings Family Setup, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, new workout types, and the ability to curate and share watch faces, encouraging customers to be more active, stay connected, and better manage their health in new ways, the company announced during its virtual launch event.
Apple iPad and Apple iPad Air:
The new iPad Air in 64GB and 256GB configurations and five colours will be available in October at the Apple Authorised Resellers. The Wi-Fi models of iPad Air will be available at a starting price of Rs 54,900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 66,900.
The company also introduced the eighth-generation 10.2-inch iPad with Retina display. Starting at just Rs 29,900, the iPad features the powerful A12 Bionic chip that brings the Neural Engine to the entry iPad for the first time. The India availability of the newly-launched devices will be announced at a later date.
The iPad Air features an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, camera and audio upgrades, a new integrated Touch ID sensor in the top button, and the powerful A14 Bionic for a massive boost in performance.
Apple One:
Apple One keeps all your Apple services under one single plan. The service is available in three subscription plans: Individual at $14.95/month, Family at $19.95/month and Premier at $ 29.95/month.
The India prices of the Apple One plan are quite affordable in comparison to its US equivalent. The individual plan with Apple Music, Apple TV , Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage is priced Rs 195 per month. The family plan with Apple Music, Apple TV , Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage costs Rs 365 per month and can be shared with up to six family members.
Apple Fitness+:
Apple Fitness+ is a new service for Apple Watch that will try and inspire you to stay more active, and participate in workout sessions. Fitness+ includes many workout modes like yoga, and more and also provides you with new tracks that will motivate you to work out better. The newly announced Apple Fitness+ at $ 9.99 for a month and $ 79.99 per year. New Apple Watch buyers will get 3 months free subscription to Apple Fitness+.
iOS 14:
Apple will release iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on Wednesday, September 16, bringing plenty of new features and performance improvements. iOS 14 will have graphical and privacy upgrade. iOS 14 introduces new tricks to the iPhone like small apps, known as widgets, for the home screen.
