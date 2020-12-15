Apple releases iOS 14.3 update with several new features: Here’s all you need to know

San Francisco: Apple has released iOS 14.3 software update with several new features as well as bug fixes for iPhone users globally including in India.

Apple has also introduced a new privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app's privacy practices.

The new privacy labels are now live on the App Store and Apple said the new labels will be required for apps on all of its platforms that includes iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS,

The new iOS 14.3 brings the ProRAW camera format to the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max and introduces support for Apple Fitness+, Apple's latest service.