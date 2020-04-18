Apple Music now available on all web browsers

San Francisco: Apple Music for the web is now accessible for anyone to stream tunes in any browser, now available at music.apple.com.

It is a good news for Apple Music subscribers on Windows, Linux, or ChromeOS, since these platforms do not currently have a native Apple Music app.

The web browser enables subscriber access to libraries and curated playlists without a dedicated app.

In the web version, one will find features similar to those in the Mac version of the Music app, like "For You," "Browse" and "Radio" sections, as well as playlists and recommendations.

However, the live lyrics feature seems to be missing at the moment on the Web player, reports Engadget.