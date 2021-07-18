Apple iPhone 13 likely to feature Wi-Fi 6E

San Francisco: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is expected to unveil its next-generation smartphone -- iPhone 13 -- with improved Wi-Fi 6E support. Wi-Fi 6E is an extended version of the Wi-Fi 6 framework with the additional benefit of a 6GHz band.

The company upgraded from Wi-Fi 5 to Wi-Fi 6 with the iPhone 11 lineup in 2019, which offers significantly improved speeds and security, GizmoChina reported. However, the Wi-Fi 6E brings minimal changes compared to Wi-Fi 6, except for an added 6GHz band. But it should result in increased bandwidth and less interference for devices, it added.