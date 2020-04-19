Apple Arcade adds 2 new games

San Francisco: Apple's subscription-based gaming service Arcade has added two new games - deep sea adventure 'Beyond Blue' by E-Line Media and the emotional puzzle game 'A Fold Apart' by Lightning Rod Games - on the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.
'A Fold Apart' makes gamers interact with paper-like puzzles as they navigate a world where two people have been separated by their career choices, news portal iMore reported.
'Beyond Blue' game is set in the near future with players becoming a deep-sea explorer as they try to interact with the ocean.
Apple recently revealed "Ultimate Rivals" from Bit Fry Game Studios, a new sports game franchise that brings together athletes across hockey, basketball, football, baseball and soccer into a single officially licensed video game, a first in sports and gaming.
In "Ultimate Rivals: The Rink", the first title in the franchise, players choose from more than 50 superstar athletes to compete in exciting two-on-two hockey matches.
Both the new games are available on the App Store with an Apple Arcade subscription, access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.
