Android 11: All you need to know about Android's latest update

Google has officially released its newest update Android 11. Many devices are capable of installing the update, including Pixel 2 along with other smartphones from OnePlus, Xiaomi and many more.

The first public beta for Android released nearly three months ago, and that is ample time for Google to dish out any glitches or defects in the early stages.

Here's all you need to know about Android 11:

Which devices support Android 11 already?

Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8 Pro are among the few devices that already support Android 11. Some devices from Xiaomi, Oppo, and RealMe will also be able to support the update soon, if not today. Android 11 can also be updated on Samsung, LG, Motorola and others in the coming weeks.

How to download the Android 11 update?

Your device will automatically be prompted to update to Android 11. If not, follow the simple steps below:

1. Go to Settings

2. Tap on 'System'

3. Find the 'System Update' option

4. Tap on 'Check for Update'

5. Follow the prompts to complete the update