Google launches faster, secure public Wi-Fi platform

Google launched a faster and more secure platform for public use of WiFi - Orion. The tech giant also announced a new feature named Verified Calls on its Phone app to prevent people from getting scammed via calls or messages.

Orion, is designed to bring private, secure and fast Wi-Fi roaming for consumers at public places.

Orion Wi-Fi is a new platform from Area 120, Google's in-house incubator for experimental projects.

According to the company, Orion Wifi uses existing networks to connect more visitors, and to provide a new revenue stream to the venue owner.

Orion Wifi works with most commercial and enterprise Wi-Fi systems, usually with no new hardware or software.

Google is also working with the Wireless Broadband Alliance on the emerging Open Roaming standard to make Wi-Fi roaming more powerful.