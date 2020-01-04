AmazFit GTS review: More than an affordable Apple watch clone?

The interface present on the watch is pretty straight forward. A swipe down on the home screen brings quick settings like the torch mode which lights up the entire display to assist you in the dark, you can adjust brightness, do not disturb hours and screen lock. It also displays current time, date and battery percentage. Swiping left or right shows step counter and readings from the heart rate sensor.

A swipe up from the home screen brings forward workout modes, daily status, activity data, notifications, alarms, timers, compass, music, and general settings. You can tweak the features of the watch like Always-on display, screen auto-off, etc under settings. Sadly, pressing the crown takes you to the home screen rather than taking you back to the previous screen.