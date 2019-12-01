After Vodafone Idea, Airtel, now Jio announces new plans with up to 40% higher prices

Reliance Jio today introduced new all-in-one plans across multiple price points.
According to a press release from the company, these plans will be priced up to 40% higher and provide "up to 300% more benefits".
The company will be introducing new all-in-one plans with unlimited voice and data that will be effective from December 6. According to the company, these plans will have a fair usage policy for calls to other mobile networks.
The company also reiterated its earlier statement that it would work with the Indian government "on the consultation process for revision of telecom tariffs".
On Sunday telecom majors, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel announced tariff hikes for calls and mobile data.
"Bharti Airtel today announced its revised tariff plans for its mobile customers. These tariffs will be applicable from Tuesday, December 3, 2019," the company said in a statement.
Like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel too will increase its entry level unlimited plan with a year-long validity by about 50 per cent to Rs 1,499 from with 24 GB of data in place of existing plan of Rs 998, which comes with 12 GB data usage limit.
The price 365 days validity plan in the same category with daily data usage limit of 1.5 GB per day will cost 41.2 per cent more at Rs 2,398 from December 3 instead of 1,699 at present.
The new pricing represents a very modest increase. The effective revision in today's context is equal to what a customer would pay for a cup of tea in week on a road side stall, a company official who did not wish to be named said.
Customers of both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will have to pay a minimum of Rs 49 to stay connected for about a month after December 3.
Vodafone Idea also announced a tariff hike.
In its combo plans of Rs 49, there is Rs 38 Talktime, 100 MB data, 2.5p/sec tariff, 28 days validity. In Plan Rs 79, Rs 64 Talktime, 200 MB data, 1p/sec tariff, 28 days validity.
In Unlimited Packs, (28 days validity), there are -- Rs 149 Plan with Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB data, 300 SMS, 28 days validity, In Rs 249 Plan -- Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day, 28 days validity. In Rs 299 Plan -- Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 28 days validity and Rs 399 Plan, there is Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 3 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day, 28 days validity.
