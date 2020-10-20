After Samsung, Xiaomi takes a dig at Apple for not including charger and earphones with iPhone 12

Apple has been in the news for a while now, not just for the new iPhone 12 series, but for their accessories too, or rather the lack of it!

The Cupertino-based company during the launch of the iPhone 12 series said it will not be shipping new phones with a power adapter or EarPods and the new iPhone box will only include an iPhone and a USB-C to Lightning Cable.

"As part of our efforts to reach our environmental goals, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini do not include a power adapter or EarPods. Please use your current Apple power adapter and headphones or purchase these accessories separately," states Apple Store India.

This move has made the Cupertino-based tech giant a butt of jokes on social media. Recently, Apple's biggest rival, Samsung, mocked the company for not including a charger with its latest iPhones. And, now Xiaomi has taken a dig at Apple.

Xiaomi has posted a video on Twitter showing a person unboxing its Mi 10T Pro smartphone to reveal a power adaptor inside. "Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro," the Chinese smartphone maker wrote while sharing the video.