After Samsung, Xiaomi takes a dig at Apple for not including charger and earphones with iPhone 12

Apple has been in the news for a while now, not just for the new iPhone 12 series, but for their accessories too, or rather the lack of it!
The Cupertino-based company during the launch of the iPhone 12 series said it will not be shipping new phones with a power adapter or EarPods and the new iPhone box will only include an iPhone and a USB-C to Lightning Cable.
"As part of our efforts to reach our environmental goals, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini do not include a power adapter or EarPods. Please use your current Apple power adapter and headphones or purchase these accessories separately," states Apple Store India.
This move has made the Cupertino-based tech giant a butt of jokes on social media. Recently, Apple's biggest rival, Samsung, mocked the company for not including a charger with its latest iPhones. And, now Xiaomi has taken a dig at Apple.
Xiaomi has posted a video on Twitter showing a person unboxing its Mi 10T Pro smartphone to reveal a power adaptor inside. "Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro," the Chinese smartphone maker wrote while sharing the video.
Since being posted last week, the clip has garnered over a million views and over 34,000 'likes'.
"Other companies are already making jokes about iPhone, I LOVE IT!!!," one Twitter said.
Another user said: "APPLE fanboys now: We don't need the charger in the box.. we've got enough money to buy a new one."
Meanwhile, some users have come out in support of Apple on its move to save the environment. "It's just gonna be a year of all the Android phone makers bragging about how they didn't stop bundling chargers ... and then they will stop bundling them too. Same as they did with the headphone jacks," one user said.
"If you give us support like Apple does to their customers, I will buy the charger on my own. Software support should be the top priority, not the piece of plastic!!!," another user said.
"Atleast they are thinking and taking important steps towards environment protection.I bet you will also follow the same trend in a year or 2 just like the headphone jack. And don't try to compare or compete with apple man it's apple You are Xiaomi," remarked one commenter.
Apple introduced the new lineup of iPhones at a virtual event broadcast from Apple`s headquarters in Cupertino. Apple launched iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max models.
iPhone 12 will be available in India beginning October 30. Pre-orders for iPhone 12 begin from October 16. iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order beginning November 6 and in stores beginning November 13.