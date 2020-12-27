After mocking Apple, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun now says no charger with Mi 11

New Delhi: After mocking Apple for not including a charger with the iPhone 12 series, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has now confirmed that the upcoming Mi 11 smartphone will not come with a charger. Citing environmental concerns, Jun announced this on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

"Mi 11, pack lightly. In response to the call of technology and environmental protection, the included charger is cancelled from the box," Jun said. "Hope to get your support. Is there a better solution between industry practice and environmental protection?"

Xiaomi along with Samsung poked fun at Apple a few months ago for not including chargers with the iPhone 12 series. Xiaomi tweeted that it "didn't leave anything out of the box" for its Mi 10T Pro, adding a video clip that shows a Mi 10T box with a charger inside.