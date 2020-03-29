5 apps like Houseparty to connect with friends and family amid coronavirus lockdown

Had enough of Houseparty, the app which has suddenly become a favourite world over amidst the coronavirus lockdown? Or want to explore more ones like that? Here are some more apps like Houseparty you can try:
1. Discord
With Discord, you can chat, participate in a video chat (without calling) or just join in any room to stay connected with your friends through the app. Here you can also live stream the games you’re playing, invite friend to play games, make your own custom emojis and gifs. You can have group chats or private chats here. There’s also a desktop version available so in case you’re doing anything on your PC/laptop, you can log in there without having to pick up your phone for notifications. In Houseparty you are allowed up to eight people in a group chat, here there’s no such limitation. Available: iOS, Android, Desktop.
2. Bunch
Bunch let’s you video chat while you’re playing mobile games. It’s like a virtual group game playing zone where you can your friends can have fun through chatting and gaming—just something that one needs in this time of social distancing. There are certain games that come with the app and there are also certain third party applications that the app allows access to. Get your friends out of the isolation and hold an online gaming-cum-video chatting fun session. Available: iOS and Android.
3. Rave
One thing that movie buffs must be missing the most right now is going to theatres. Though are there several OTT platforms offering an array of films for free, there’s a different cinematic experience attached to the big screens compared to the little six inch smartphones or 42-Inch TVs. And going to theatre with friends or family and have a serious discussion about the film right after while gorging on popcorns is something no one forgets. And that’s where Rave comes in the picture. Be it Netflix, YouTube or more, you can invite your friends to watch a particular movie, web series, video with you, while being live through video chat so that you can have the fun of watching something together while have discussions over it. You can also text your friends instead of video chatting too. Available: iOS and Android.
4. Airtime
Airtime is similar to Rave. Here you can video chat upto 10 friends, create private rooms where you can have conversations with only a select few of your friends or create a Party room which is open to all your friends. You can also watch YouTube videos or listen to music together. Yet another app to stay virtually connected with your friends. Available: iOS and Android.
5. Squad
You can call, chat share with your friends from anywhere across the world with Squad. The app also allows you to watch YouTube, TikTok videos together, video chat with upto nine friends, play games and listen to music—all under one app. Available: iOS and Android.
