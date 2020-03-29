5 apps like Houseparty to connect with friends and family amid coronavirus lockdown

Had enough of Houseparty, the app which has suddenly become a favourite world over amidst the coronavirus lockdown? Or want to explore more ones like that? Here are some more apps like Houseparty you can try:

1. Discord

With Discord, you can chat, participate in a video chat (without calling) or just join in any room to stay connected with your friends through the app. Here you can also live stream the games you’re playing, invite friend to play games, make your own custom emojis and gifs. You can have group chats or private chats here. There’s also a desktop version available so in case you’re doing anything on your PC/laptop, you can log in there without having to pick up your phone for notifications. In Houseparty you are allowed up to eight people in a group chat, here there’s no such limitation. Available: iOS, Android, Desktop.

2. Bunch

Bunch let’s you video chat while you’re playing mobile games. It’s like a virtual group game playing zone where you can your friends can have fun through chatting and gaming—just something that one needs in this time of social distancing. There are certain games that come with the app and there are also certain third party applications that the app allows access to. Get your friends out of the isolation and hold an online gaming-cum-video chatting fun session. Available: iOS and Android.