10 best learning apps for kids missing school due to coronavirus outbreak

Kids today learn to swipe before they can learn to talk. It’s only natural that our devices become not just sources of entertainment but information and learning as well. In these times of forced isolation, here are a selection of apps to keep your child engaged and learning…
1. Highbrow
This app offers soothing story time, living room ballet, kitchen science experiments, quiet meditation… All this along with maths, English, nursery rhymes, yoga, phonics, coding, painting, over 20 languages, and a lot more. With over 6000 safe, curated educational videos, this app brings learning home, helping your child to imagine and become…
Age: 1 - 11
2. Funbrain Jr.
Kids can explore and learn via interactive games, worksheets, videos and interactive stories. With a wealth of content to keep your child occupied, this app is perfect for pre-schoolers. It's free, but comes with in-app purchases. You could also choose to buy new levels.
Age: Pre-schoolers
3. Pizza Fractions 1
Your kid confused with fractions? This app uses the concept of pizza to give your child a visual approach to fractions. You can choose the difficulty level to let your child start with the basics and then progress as they grasp the subject. And who gets bored when the subject is pizza!
Age: 6 years upwards
4. ABCmouse
Available both as an app and a website, it uses fun storyline-based videos, quizzes, and activities. It also includes a virtual map that outlines your child’s learning path to keep them engaged.
Age: 2 - 8
5. Quick Math Jr
For those who find math boring, this app makes numbers creative and interactive. With 12 different math games, your child learns fundamental math skills and concepts. The graphics and buildable characters keep kids engrossed.
Age: 4-8
6. Science360
Help you child use her Tab for more than games – this app from the National Science Foundation brings science and engineering news, images, and videos for easy consumption. It provides the best quality information available with new content added every week. The best part: The 360-degree view that allows you to explore images from every angle.
Age: 12 upwards
7. Khan Academy
One of the best free educational apps for students, it provides free and world-class education for all curious minds around the world. All lessons are in forms of video tutorials, which display a recording of drawings on a virtual blackboard – yes, similar to a teacher giving a lecture. Each lesson is described through these drawings by the narrator.
Age: 2 upwards
8. Udemy
It offers more than 130,000 video tutorials for courses ranging from technology and business to personal development lessons like drawing, writing, yoga, etc. What’s more, your child can learn these topics at their own pace.
Age: 10 upwards
9. Duolingo
A great app for your child to learn a different language. It offers practice through audio, word identification, and oral exercises for over 30 languages. What better way to spend these long hours indoors than improving language-learning skills? Parents can use this app as well.
Age: 10 upwards
10. Toca Hair Salon 3
A great dress-up app for kids, this one allows children to imagine, explore, and express their creativity. It gives them the tools to explore a range of different hairstyles on various characters. Giving children the freedom to experiment, minus instructions, this free-thinking form of expression is great learning too.
Age: 3-7
