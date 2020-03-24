10 best learning apps for kids missing school due to coronavirus outbreak

Kids today learn to swipe before they can learn to talk. It’s only natural that our devices become not just sources of entertainment but information and learning as well. In these times of forced isolation, here are a selection of apps to keep your child engaged and learning…

1. Highbrow

This app offers soothing story time, living room ballet, kitchen science experiments, quiet meditation… All this along with maths, English, nursery rhymes, yoga, phonics, coding, painting, over 20 languages, and a lot more. With over 6000 safe, curated educational videos, this app brings learning home, helping your child to imagine and become…

Age: 1 - 11

2. Funbrain Jr.

Kids can explore and learn via interactive games, worksheets, videos and interactive stories. With a wealth of content to keep your child occupied, this app is perfect for pre-schoolers. It's free, but comes with in-app purchases. You could also choose to buy new levels.

Age: Pre-schoolers

3. Pizza Fractions 1

Your kid confused with fractions? This app uses the concept of pizza to give your child a visual approach to fractions. You can choose the difficulty level to let your child start with the basics and then progress as they grasp the subject. And who gets bored when the subject is pizza!

Age: 6 years upwards

4. ABCmouse

Available both as an app and a website, it uses fun storyline-based videos, quizzes, and activities. It also includes a virtual map that outlines your child’s learning path to keep them engaged.

Age: 2 - 8

5. Quick Math Jr

For those who find math boring, this app makes numbers creative and interactive. With 12 different math games, your child learns fundamental math skills and concepts. The graphics and buildable characters keep kids engrossed.

Age: 4-8