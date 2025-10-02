Zoho Co-Founder Sridhar Vembu: 9 Lesser Known Facts About The Maker Of WhatsApp Rival Arattai

Zoho's Founder Sridhar Vembu | X @np_nationpress

Sridhar Vembu, the visionary behind Zoho Corporation, recently grabbed several headlines, especially after PM Modi's Swadeshi tech push. Zoho, known for its robust suite of software, offers several Indian alternatives to global tech platforms like WhatsApp, Microsoft Powerpoint, and many more. Who is the man behind Zoho? Let's find out

Sridhar Vembu's life journey

Born in 1968 into a middle-class family in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu—where his father worked as a stenographer at the High Court in Chennai and his mother was a homemaker—Vembu was the first in his family to attend college. He excelled academically, earning a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in 1989, followed by an MS in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Princeton University in 1991.

After a stint as a wireless systems engineer at Qualcomm in San Diego, focusing on CDMA technology for satellite communications, Vembu returned to India in 1996 to co-found AdventNet with his brothers Sridharan and Tony Thomas. The company, rebranded as Zoho in 2005, pioneered cloud-based productivity tools without a dime of venture capital funding, growing into a global powerhouse with over 15,000 employees, annual revenues exceeding $1 billion, and a valuation pushing Zoho's worth to around Rs 1,04,000 crore as of 2025.

Today, with a personal net worth of $5.8 billion—ranking him 51st among India's richest—Vembu embodies frugality and purpose, residing in the rural town of Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, where he reportedly rides a bicycle and wears a lungi.

In January 2025, he stepped down as CEO to become Chief Scientist, shifting focus to AI research while overseeing Zoho's latest innovation: Arattai, a homegrown messaging app that's surging in popularity as a secure, ad-free rival to WhatsApp, complete with features like integrated meetings and mentions.

But beyond these headlines lies a man shaped by unconventional choices and quiet convictions.

Here are 10 lesser-known facts about Sridhar Vembu that reveal the depth behind his empire-building.

1. Secured 27th Rank in IIT JEE, Paving the Way to Madras

Even in his youth, Vembu's brilliance shone through. He clinched the 27th rank nationwide in the grueling Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), securing his spot at IIT Madras for electrical engineering—a feat that marked him as one of India's top young minds and set the foundation for his tech odyssey.

2. Forgoes Salary for Four Years During Dot-Com Bust to Save Company

As the 2001 dot-com crash ravaged AdventNet, slashing its customer base from 150 to just three and prompting partners to bail, Vembu demonstrated unyielding resolve. He drew no salary himself for four straight years while ensuring all 115 engineers received full pay, a sacrifice that kept the fledgling firm afloat and alive.

3. Pioneered Zoho Schools in 2005, Now Powering 15% of Workforce

In a bid to democratise tech education, Vembu launched Zoho Schools of Learning in 2005 as an alternative to traditional colleges, training high school graduates in software and skills. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025 with new campuses, the program has grown to supply about 15 percent of Zoho's talent pool, fostering rural innovation.

4. Champions Rural Hubs to Ease Urban Strain and Boost Local Economies

Vembu isn't just building software—he's reimagining work. By setting up over 20 Zoho offices in small towns and villages like Tenkasi, he counters urban migration, cuts commuting woes, and injects economic vitality into underserved areas, proving tech giants can thrive far from metro glare.

5. Swears by Fermented Rice as Daily Breakfast Ritual

In a nod to his Tamil roots, Vembu has said that his go-to morning meal is pazhaiya soru—fermented old rice—a simple, gut-friendly staple he's eaten religiously for years. He credits it with curing his irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), turning an ancestral dish into a personal health hack.

6. Roots in DSP and Wireless, Not Software—Honed at Qualcomm on CDMA

Before Zoho's SaaS empire, Vembu's expertise lay in digital signal processing (DSP) and wireless communications. At Qualcomm from 1994 to 1996, he tackled intricate CDMA algorithms for power control and satellite links, skills that later infused Zoho's tech with robust engineering DNA.

7. Debut Product Was SNMP API, Aimed at Cisco and Nortel—Pre-Google Era

Zoho's origins trace to 1997's Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) API, a Java-based tool for network vendors like Cisco and Nortel. Launched when Google was just a year old, it targeted enterprise hardware, laying the groundwork for Zoho's pivot to user-friendly cloud apps.

8. Picked Pleasanton HQ to Slash Silicon Valley Rents in Half

Ever the pragmatist, Vembu sited Zoho's U.S. headquarters in Pleasanton, California, in 1998—not for prestige, but to halve office costs compared to pricier Bay Area spots. This frugal move underscores Zoho's ethos of efficiency over extravagance, saving millions while scaling globally.

9. Princeton Days Sparked Fascination with Asian Tigers' Growth Models

While pursuing his MS at Princeton, Vembu delved into political science and economics, poring over the rapid rises of Singapore, Taiwan, and Japan. These studies crystallized his vision for tech-led development in India, blending engineering prowess with macroeconomic insight to fuel Zoho's self-reliant path.