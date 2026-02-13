Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and founder of xAI, unleashed a sharp attack on rival AI company Anthropic following its announcement of a massive $30 billion funding round at a $380 billion post-money valuation. In a post on X, Musk accused Anthropic's Claude AI models of exhibiting severe bias, labeling the company and its technology as 'misanthropic and evil.'

The criticism came directly in response to Anthropic's celebratory post about the funding, which highlighted investments to advance research, product innovation, and infrastructure for wider Claude availability.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Musk's scathing statements on Anthropic

Musk's post read, "Your AI hates Whites & Asians, especially Chinese, heterosexuals and men. This is misanthropic and evil. Fix it."

He followed up with additional commentary emphasising irony in the company's name, "Frankly, I don’t think there is anything you can do to escape the inevitable irony of Anthropic ending up being Misanthropic. You were doomed to this fate when you chose your name. The Name of the Wind."

Musk's remarks suggest he believes Anthropic's AI systems are inherently hostile toward specific demographic groups, framing this as a fundamental flaw that aligns ironically with the company's name (derived from Greek roots meaning 'human' or 'relating to humans').

Anthropic, known for its Claude family of large language models and emphasis on AI safety, closed a Series G funding round valued at $380 billion post-money. The company stated the capital would support deeper research, product enhancements, and expanded infrastructure. This round ranks among the largest private tech fundraises ever, underscoring intense investor confidence in the AI sector despite competitive pressures.

Musk, whose xAI develops the competing Grok chatbot, used the moment to highlight what he sees as ethical and bias-related shortcomings in Anthropic's approach.

Musk's history of calling out AI competitors

This is not the first time Musk has publicly targeted rivals in the AI space. He has a track record of blunt criticisms. Musk has repeatedly feuded with OpenAI (which he co-founded before leaving), including lawsuits alleging breaches of founding principles and warnings that OpenAI's shift toward profit maximization would harm humanity.

Musk even slammed Microsoft's position, suggesting OpenAI could "eat them alive" due to its rapid advancements and dominance. He even criticised Apple's partnerships in AI, including deals integrating OpenAI's technology into Siri (warning of privacy risks and users being "sold down the river") and a more recent collaboration with Google to power a revamped Siri using Gemini models, which he called an 'unreasonable concentration of power' for Google given its control over Android and Chrome.

Musk is popular for his unapologetic opinions on the Internet, and this latest jab at Anthropic has generated a lot of reactions. Some of them have been listed below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)