'You Can Never Offload Human Learning': Satya Nadella Says AI Era Demands Companies Build Their Own Knowledge Loops

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella |

Satya Nadella is sounding an alarm about how companies are thinking about AI, and it isn't about which model to pick. In a sweeping essay on the future of the firm, the Microsoft CEO argues that the real prize is something deeper - a self-reinforcing loop between human expertise and AI capability that each company builds and owns.

"The real opportunity is not in picking the best model but instead in building a learning loop on top of models where human capital and token capital compound," Nadella writes.

Two kinds of capital

Nadella introduces a new framework for the AI era. Every company, he argues, must build two things in parallel: human capital, "the knowledge, judgment, relationships, ingenuity, and pattern recognition of its people." The second thing is token capital, meaning the AI capability a firm builds and owns.

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Crucially, he pushes back on fears that AI will erode human value. "Human capital does not become less valuable as token capital grows. It only becomes more valuable."

The Microsoft CEO draws a stark historical parallel to globalisation, warning that a winner-take-all AI economy would be politically and socially unstable. "Think about what happened in the first phase of globalisation where entire industrial economies were hollowed out by outsourcing. Let us not bring that dynamic into the AI era."

"Our priority has to be building a frontier ecosystem, not just a frontier model, so value flows broadly across every company, every industry, and every country," he said.

The test of sovereignty

Nadella's practical benchmark for companies is clear. "A company should be able to switch out a 'generalist' model without losing the 'company veteran' expertise built into their learning system. This is the key test of your control and sovereignty in the era ahead," he said.