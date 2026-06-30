Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo Cut Shipment Targets By Up To 30% For 2026: Report

Major Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo have told suppliers they are once again cutting their 2026 shipment targets, with reductions of up to 30 percent in some cases.

A Nikkei Asia report said major Chinese smartphone makers including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo have told suppliers they will again cut shipment targets for this year, some by up to 30 percent, as rising costs and unprecedented component shortages continue to weigh heavily on the market.

This marks the second round of downward revisions this year for the trio, following earlier cuts reported in January. Xiaomi and Oppo had already cut their projections by more than 20 percent, Vivo by nearly 15 percent, and Transsion to below 70 million units, with the reductions mainly affecting mid- to low-end models and overseas markets.

Behind the squeeze

The latest revisions come amid an industry-wide memory chip crunch that has pushed component costs sharply higher through 2026. Nikkei Asia had earlier reported that consumer electronics makers have been scrambling to secure memory chips amid an AI-driven supply crunch, with several cutting their 2026 shipment forecasts and some even stripping older memory components from devices sitting in warehouses to support new product launches.

Industry research firm Omdia noted that the pressure intensified through the first quarter of the year, with rising component costs, particularly for memory, prompting major vendors to increase product prices, further extending the market's downward trajectory. The firm added that several major vendors, including Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo and Vivo, raised retail prices on select models by 10 to 30 percent in the first quarter to balance volume, revenue and profitability against the rising memory costs.

South China Morning Post indicated the scale of the slide for Xiaomi specifically, noting the company had reportedly reduced its 2026 shipment projections by 70 million units from a prior target of 180 million units, while Oppo and Vivo had separately decreased their shipment forecasts by over 20 percent and nearly 15 percent, focusing reductions on mid- and low-end models.