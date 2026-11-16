Xech Jetsteam Review: Is This ₹2,000 Portable Garment Steamer Worth Buying?

Xech Jetsteam Review: A Pocket-Sized Steamer For Quick Touch-Ups |

A portable steamer is essential for quickly removing wrinkles and creases from clothes without using an ironing board. Its compact, lightweight design makes it convenient for everyday use, travel and last-minute touch-ups. But which one to buy?

We have been using the Xech Jetsteam, a foldable handheld garment steamer, for a few weeks. It's priced at Rs. 2,099 and aimed at travellers and busy people who want a wrinkle fix without setting up an ironing board. It folds small and heats quickly, but its small tank and single temperature setting keep it in the touch-up category. Here's my detailed review.

Xech Jetsteam Review: Design and Build

The Jetsteam is built around a stainless steel plate with a foldable handle, a fold-lock, an LED indicator and a water tank with an inlet cover. Reviewers put its weight at around 250g, which makes it easy to carry in a suitcase or a laptop bag. Folded, it's about the size of a small hairdryer. Use it two ways: held vertically against a hanging garment, or flat for horizontal pressing on a surface. There are no extra brushes or attachments in the box, just the steamer, a manual and a warranty card.

Xech Jetsteam Review: How it works

The tank holds 150ml, and Xech says the 1,200W heating element produces about 20g of steam a minute and runs for up to 12 minutes on a full tank, enough for roughly two outfits. Xech says it heats in about 20 seconds. There's a single temperature setting, so there's no steam control for delicate fabrics, and Xech advises a patch test on an unseen part of the garment.

Xech Jetsteam Review: Performance

For light creases, it does what it promises. Cotton shirts, T-shirts and kurtas relax quickly under vertical steaming, and the steam is steady for a handheld device. All in all, it is good for light ironing but not a replacement for an iron on thick cotton or denim. Xech says it works on denim, but with a single low-power setting, expect to make several passes. For sharp collars and crisp trousers, a traditional iron is still better.

Xech Jetsteam Review: Water Tank and Run Time

The 150ml tank is the main compromise. It covers a couple of garments, and then you need to refill, so a stack of laundry turns into a series of stops. Don't fill the tank to the brim. Leave some space and close the inlet cover firmly, or it may drip. Xech's own troubleshooting guide says drips at the start are normal, and to let the steamer heat fully for a few seconds before use. A pumping sound or vibrating handle means the tank is nearly empty.

Xech Jetsteam Review: Safety and Tips

Keep the steamer upright and use distilled water if marks or scale are a concern. Let the unit cool and empty the tank after use, and clean it from time to time if you use it often.

Xech Jetsteam Review: Price and Value

At Rs. 2,099, it sits at the budget end of travel steamers. Xech's own site lists a lower sale price against a much higher listed MRP, so compare prices before buying. For frequent flyers and hostel students, the value is reasonable.

Xech Jetsteam Review: Verdict

The Xech Jetsteam is easy to use and easy to pack, and it handles quick touch-ups well. It isn't for people who iron a full week's laundry, or anyone who wants crisp results on heavy fabrics. Buy it as a travel companion, not as your only iron.

Rating: 3.5/5

Pros

- Compact, foldable and light enough for travel

- Heats in about 20 seconds

- Works vertically and horizontally

- Steady steam for light wrinkles

- Affordable at Rs. 2,099

Cons

- Small 150ml tank needs frequent refills

- Single temperature setting, no steam control

- Not enough for heavy fabrics like denim or thick cotton

- Can drip if overfilled or used before it's fully hot

- No extra attachments in the box