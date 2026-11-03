Primebook 3 Max Review: An Android-Based Laptop That Works Best If You Know What You're Buying |

Primebook's third generation arrives at Rs. 35,990 with a bigger 15.6-inch screen, a full keyboard with a number pad, a MediaTek Genio 720 chip and a new version of PrimeOS. It's an Indian-designed laptop that runs Android on a Linux kernel instead of Windows, so the question isn't whether it beats a Windows laptop on specifications. It's whether PrimeOS fits how you work.

Primebook 3 Max Review: Design

The Primebook 3 Max looks more finished than its predecessors. The lid and back use metal, with plastic inside, and the matte finish resists fingerprints. It weighs about 1.59kg, thin enough for a 15.6-inch machine, and the dual hinge folds flat to 180 degrees. The rubber feet lift the body for airflow and keep it steady on a desk. The black box has green accents and ships with a USB Type-C charger, a keychain, a phone stand, stickers and a one-year warranty, extendable.

Ports are generous. The left side has a microSD slot (up to 1TB), USB-A and USB-C ports that run at USB 2.0 speed, and a 3.5mm jack. The right side has USB-A and USB-C at USB 3.2, with 4K display output. Only the right-side ports are fast, so put your drive or monitor there.

Primebook 3 Max Review: Design | FPJ

Primebook 3 Max Review: Display

The 15.6-inch full-HD IPS panel has a matte coating that cuts reflections and suits a desk near a window. Peak brightness is about 250 nits, which is modest, so direct sunlight will be a struggle. Colours shift at an angle, though for this price, that's a fair trade. The speakers are loud enough for a class or a YouTube video.

Primebook 3 Max Review: Keyboard and trackpad

The keyboard is full-size with a number pad and backlighting, with shortcut keys for clipboard, notes and calculator. Typing is fine for the price, though expect some flex in the middle. The trackpad is large and clicks across its surface. Its gestures, such as a three-finger swipe down to minimise and a three-finger tap to switch apps, differ from Windows, so give yourself a day or two to adapt. The 5-megapixel webcam has a privacy shutter, which suits video calls but not much else.

Primebook 3 Max Review: Performance

The Genio 720 has eight cores, two Cortex-A78 and six Cortex-A55, with a Mali GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Primebook claims a 40 percent improvement over the previous generation.

Geekbench results indicate 975 single-core and 2,010 multi-core, AnTuTu around 7 lakh. Everyday work is where it's comfortable so expect no issues while browsing, documents, video and Android apps. Phone-style games such as BGMI and Free Fire work through key mapping, which you can set with F10. It isn't a gaming laptop. Heavy 3D games need the cloud.

PrimeOS vs Windows 11

PrimeOS is built on Android and its Linux kernel, so it runs Android apps with desktop-style windows, a taskbar and a file manager. Windows 11 runs the .exe programs you already know. PrimeOS cannot do that natively.

Primebook fills the gap in three ways. PrimeOffice (documents, spreadsheets and presentations) is free for life with no ads. A Linux terminal and select Linux apps such as GIMP, Postman and LibreOffice cover coders and creators. PrimeX Cloud PC streams a Windows desktop from the cloud for software like Tally or Photoshop, but it's CPU-only, so it can't handle heavy graphics. Plans are paid, and prices differ across the reviews, so check the app.

PrimeAGNT is an AI agent that can open a browser, search and take screenshots for you. Some credits are preloaded, and top-ups cost Rs. 100 for 10,000 credits. It's early-stage.

UI: What We Liked and What Needs Work

The Prime browser looks and feels like Chrome. Chrome itself is available, the control panel lets you switch off the camera and microphone, and updates run roughly every three months.

However, PrimeOS is not Windows, and you will notice. Phone apps do not always scale cleanly to a laptop screen. Experimental features sit under Prime Labs. Long-term update support isn't stated. Cloud PC and AI credits also cost money.

Primebook 3 Max Review: Battery

The battery is 60.3Wh, and Primebook rates it at up to 12 hours.In our battery test, it ran up to 10 hours based on mixed usage. The laptop should last you a day of easy use, however you may scramble for the charger if your usage is heavy. The laptop comes with a USB Type-C charger. In our use, it took about an hour to fully charge the laptop.

Primebook 3 Max Review: Verdict

The Primebook 3 Max is a good choice for a student or a first-time laptop buyer who works in a browser, writes documents and watches videos. It isn't a Windows replacement for anyone who relies on specific desktop software. At Rs. 35,990, it asks you to trust a smaller company's operating system, and you'll want the one-year warranty extended.

At this price you can also look at Windows 11 laptops with a Core i3 or Ryzen 3 chip and 8GB of RAM, such as lines like the Acer Aspire Lite and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (check current prices, as memory costs have pushed laptop prices up). Primebook's own 2 Max, 2 Pro and 2 Neo cost less. A ChromeOS laptop or a tablet with a keyboard suit lighter users.

Primebook 3 Max Review: Verdict | FPJ

Rating: 3.5/5

Pros

- Metal-back build, 180-degree hinge and full keyboard with number pad

- Matte 15.6-inch full-HD screen and loud speakers

- PrimeOffice free for life, Linux terminal and Cloud PC option

Cons

- Can't run Windows .exe programs natively

- 250-nit screen and USB 2.0 ports on the left

- Cloud PC and AI credits cost extra

- Long-term software support unclear