Xbox Cloud Gaming Launches In India; Plans Start From ₹499 Per Month

The wait is finally over. Microsoft has launched Xbox Cloud Gaming in India, enabling Game Pass subscribers to stream hundreds of titles on devices like smartphones, PCs, smart TVs, and even the Fire TV Stick without an Xbox console. The service, now live in the Indian market, uses local servers in Pune and Chennai for low latency. Users need a stable internet connection of at least 10 to 20Mbps and a compatible controller.

Xbox Cloud Gaming: Game Pass subscription plans

Xbox Cloud Gaming requires an Xbox Game Pass subscription. The Essential plan is priced at Rs. 499 per month and offers access to 50+ games with unlimited cloud streaming and online multiplayer.

The Premium plan is Rs.699 per month, providing 200+ games including Xbox-published titles within 12 months of launch, along with cloud streaming and multiplayer features.

The top-tier Ultimate plan is priced at Rs. 1,389 per month, and it includes 400+ games, 75+ day-one titles, EA Play, Ubisoft+ Classics, Fortnite Crew starting November 18, and full cloud access. PC Game Pass is available for Rs. 939 monthly and supports cloud streaming.

Xbox Cloud Gaming: Compatible devices and requirements

The service works on Android devices running version 12 or later, iOS, Windows PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, select Samsung and LG smart TVs from 2022 models onward, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Windows handhelds like ROG Ally. Compatible controllers include Xbox Wireless, PlayStation DualSense, and DualShock 4 via Bluetooth. Some titles support touch controls on mobile or keyboard and mouse on PC. A 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended for optimal performance, with wired Ethernet preferred for the lowest latency.

Xbox Cloud Gaming: How to set up?

For phones, tablets, or PCs, visit xbox.com/play using Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari, sign in with a Microsoft account, connect a controller, and select a game to start streaming. No downloads are required.

On smart TVs or Fire TV, download the Xbox app, sign in, pair a Bluetooth controller, and begin playing. Local multiplayer is not supported, limiting play to one player per account at a time.

What Is Cloud Gaming?

Xbox Cloud Gaming lets users play a range of titles remotely without owning an Xbox console. Access requires an Xbox Game Pass Essential, Premium, or Ultimate subscription, or a supported free-to-play game. Games stream directly from the cloud, so a stable, high-speed internet connection is essential. A minimum download speed of 10 Mbps is needed to start playing. The service supports only one player and one account at a time and does not allow local multiplayer.