X Suffers Major Global Outage, Thousands Of Users Report Disruptions

Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, suffered one of its most significant outages in recent memory, leaving tens of thousands of users worldwide unable to access their feeds, post updates, or log in.

The first reports of issues began around 12.22pm IST on the crowd-sourced outage tracking service Downdetector. Reports peaked at nearly 26,000 users on Downdetector at around 12.37pm IST before gradually beginning to decline as the platform appeared to restore service.

According to Downdetector data, 41 percent of reports pointed to the app, 50 percent to the feed and timeline, and 6 percent to the website. Users on both the web and mobile app encountered the same experience with browsers returned the message "Something went wrong, try again," while iOS and Android apps displayed "Cannot retrieve posts at this time."

Which countries are seeing problems?

The outage affected users in the US, Europe, and parts of Asia simultaneously, with Downdetector also tracking a parallel spike in India. Google Trends also reflected the scale of disruption, with searches for "twitter down" seeing a massive rise.

Consistent with its pattern during previous disruptions, X issued no public statement.

This is a developing story.