WWDC 2026: What To Expect From Apple & How To Watch It From India

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One of the most awaited events of the year is now just hours away. Apple is hosting its keynote event today, kicking off the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026. This year is particularly special as Apple is largely expected to make key announcements on AI. After years of delay, Apple's Siri overhaul is one of the most anticipated announcements expected today.

How to watch WWDC 2026 live from India

The keynote will begin at 10am PT, which translates to 10.30pm IST today. The keynote is pre-recorded but will be streamed live via YouTube, the apple website, Apple Developer app, and the Apple TV app. The Apple WWDC 2026 keynote is likely to last for two hours, with appearances from Tim Cook and other executives.

The keynote may also see an appearance from John Ternus, the next in line as CEO. This is likely TIm Cook's last keynote as CEO. You can watch the keynote by hitting the play button in the embedded video below. To reiterate, the event will begin at 10.30pm IST.

WWDC 2026: What to expect

Apart from it being the last keynote of Cook, the annual WWDC keynote is expected to highlight iOS 27, macOS 27, new revamped SIri, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, and even visionOS 27.

iOS 27

iOS 27 is the headline announcement. Reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and others describe it as a deliberate stabilisation release, similar in spirit to macOS Snow Leopard, prioritising performance, battery life, and bug fixes over sweeping visual overhauls. The Liquid Glass design language introduced with iOS 26 last year will receive refinements rather than a replacement.

The most consequential change is to Siri. Apple is expected to unveil a completely rebuilt voice assistant, widely referred to as Siri 2.0, powered by Google's Gemini foundational models. The new Siri will function as a standalone app with a chatbot-style, iMessage-aesthetic interface, supporting full conversation history, file and image uploads, on-screen context awareness, and multi-step actions across apps.

According to Bloomberg, the new interface will feature a dark design with a blinking cursor that matches the Dynamic Island's Siri animation. Some of the most advanced features may launch on a waitlist, with a wider rollout following in autumn alongside iOS 27's stable release.

macOS 27

Apple's Mac operating system will receive all the AI and Siri features coming to iOS 27. The name of macOS 27 has not been confirmed, but two candidates have circulated prior to the keynote. The first is macOS Emerald, a thematic follow-on to macOS Tahoe, Emerald Bay is part of Lake Tahoe. The second, and more widely cited, is macOS Big Bear: the filename of Apple's WWDC 2026 hashtag graphic on X reportedly contained the text 'Project Big Bear,' a reference to Big Bear Lake in California. Apple has trademarked dozens of California landmark names since 2014; the final choice will be revealed tonight.

Beyond the name, macOS 27 is expected to deliver tighter ecosystem alignment with iOS 27, consistent AI feature behaviour, Liquid Glass refinements, and software groundwork for potential touchscreen Mac hardware in the future.

iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS 27

iPadOS 27 will follow iOS 27 closely, receiving the same Siri overhaul and Apple Intelligence improvements. Apple is also expected to introduce UIKit and SwiftUI updates that lay the software groundwork for the rumoured foldable iPhone. APIs for adaptive layouts and flexible display form factors that developers will need before the hardware ships.

watchOS 27 is expected to be incremental. Bloomberg reports the focus will be on stability, performance, and targeted improvements. One confirmed addition is a simplified variant of the Modular Ultra watch face for non-Ultra Apple Watch models, with a large time readout and three complications. Heart rate tracking improvements have also been mentioned in reports.

For tvOS 27 and visionOS 27, there are few specific rumours. Expect interface refinements consistent with the Liquid Glass updates across Apple's other platforms. The Apple Vision Pro remains a platform in search of a compelling price story; software improvements will likely be incremental.

Immediately following the keynote, Apple will release iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 Developer Beta 1. Public betas are expected around July 2026; stable releases will ship in September alongside the iPhone 18.

Across the rest of the week (June 9–12), Apple will run more than 100 technical sessions, Group Labs, and one-on-one developer appointments focused on the new AI capabilities, Foundation Models APIs, and Swift programming language updates. The WWDC 2026 invite tagline 'Coming Bright Up' and the updated Apple Developer app's revamped Liquid Glass icon suggest a significant Swift update may also be in the mix.