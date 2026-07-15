White House Launches Gold Eagle AI To Strengthen Cybersecurity Across Critical US Infrastructure |

Washington: The White House has launched Gold Eagle, an artificial intelligence-powered clearing house which is designed to identify and patch cybersecurity vulnerabilities across critical US infrastructure at unprecedented speed and scale.

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The initiative brings federal agencies, open-source software partners and private infrastructure companies into a coordinated system. It will receive, assess and prioritise cyber vulnerabilities before passing actionable information to government and industry defenders.

The White House said Gold Eagle would use existing federal authorities and resources. The Treasury Department, Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and Department of War have worked with industry partners to develop the programme.

The initiative aims to accelerate the detection of exploits and coordinate rapid responses across critical infrastructure sectors. It also seeks to reduce duplicative vulnerability-scanning efforts.

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“Under President Trump’s leadership, the Treasury Department is working hand in hand with the private sector to safeguard our financial institutions, close vulnerabilities, and protect the integrity of the US financial system,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

“Treasury, along with our partner agencies, will continue to harness frontier AI capabilities to stay ahead of our adversaries and defend the American people from emerging threats,” he said.

Gold Eagle was established under President Donald Trump’s June 2 executive order, “Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security.” The White House described it as a new operational model for cyber defence.

The clearing house will employ frontier AI capabilities to process threat information. It will help government and industry identify risks, prioritise action and strengthen the resilience of systems supporting the US economy, national security and everyday life.

“Under the leadership of President Trump, we are bringing a wartime footing to the cyber domain to relentlessly patch vulnerabilities,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said.

“GOLD EAGLE serves as the vanguard of America’s cyber defense. We are leveraging frontier AI alongside top American innovators to safeguard our critical infrastructure and protect the homeland,” he added.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the partnership would expand existing protections for software and networks while promoting advances in AI.

“We will continue exploring how these technologies can enhance our nation’s defenses while driving innovation vital to America’s global competitiveness,” Mullin said.

The White House said Gold Eagle has already started receiving and prioritising vulnerabilities identified across industries. It is also coordinating scanning verification and remediation efforts intended to secure US software and networks.

National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross said the administration was working alongside private innovators to maintain US leadership in AI and cybersecurity.

“Standing shoulder to shoulder with America’s brightest innovators, we are paving an even greater path forward and cementing American AI dominance for generations to come,” Cairncross said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)