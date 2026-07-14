Anthropic Introduces Indian Prices For Claude AI Subscriptions: Here's How Much It Costs |

Anthropic has rolled out rupee-denominated pricing for Claude in India, marking the company's first localised pricing move in what has become its second-largest market outside the US. The change brings Claude Pro, Max and Team subscriptions under Indian rupee billing with Goods and Services Tax included, ending the practice of charging Indian users in US dollars. The rollout comes as Anthropic deepens its India push, having opened a Bengaluru office earlier this year and appointed former Microsoft India managing director Irina Ghose to lead the market.

Claude AI's new pricing structure in India

Under the new structure, Claude Pro is priced at Rs. 1,999 per month when billed annually, taking the total annual cost to Rs. 24,000. Customers who choose monthly billing will be charged Rs. 2,399 each month. Anthropic's website also lists Claude Pro at Rs. 2,000 per month when billed annually in some regions.

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Anthropic has introduced two Claude Max tiers for users with heavier usage needs. The Max 5x plan is priced at Rs. 11,999 per month, while the Max 20x plan costs Rs. 23,999 per month. Max subscribers get longer Claude Code sessions, priority access during high demand periods, larger usage limits and early access to new models, in addition to all Pro features.

For businesses, Anthropic has launched two Team plans in India. The Team Standard plan costs Rs. 2,999 per user per month, or Rs. 2,399 per user when billed annually. The Team Premium plan is priced at Rs. 14,999 per user per month, or Rs. 11,999 per user on an annual plan. Team plans include a 200,000 token context window, Claude Code, Claude Cowork, API usage credits, centralised billing, admin controls and single sign-on support.

The subscriptions include access to Anthropic's Sonnet 5, Opus and Fable 5 models, and the free tier of Claude remains available to Indian users as before.

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Claude AI's earlier US dollar pricing

Before this rollout, Indian users accessing Claude were billed directly in US dollars, with no local pricing tier available. According to pricing trackers, Anthropic had no India-specific pricing in INR previously, with all plans billed in USD, and Indian users paying with local cards faced a forex conversion fee typically between 2 and 3 percent along with 18 percent GST levied by the government on international digital services. This meant the effective cost for Indian subscribers ran noticeably higher than the dollar sticker price suggested.

The rupee had also depreciated from around Rs. 84 in late 2024 to about Rs. 95 by May 2026, a fall of over 13 percent, which meant that dollar-priced subscriptions kept growing more expensive in rupee terms even without any change to Anthropic's US pricing.

Comparison with US rates and rivals

Despite the shift to local billing, Indian pricing still works out higher than US rates in dollar terms. Claude Pro at Rs. 2,000 a month translates to about $21 against the $17 monthly rate charged in the US, while Claude Max starts at Rs. 11,999, or around $125 , compared to $100 in the US, and Claude Team begins at Rs. 2,399 per user each month, compared to $20 per seat in the US.

Anthropic has yet to enable payments through the Unified Payments Interface for Indian users, meaning subscribers still need to pay by card or through Apple and Google app store billing. This is unlike OpenAI, which rolled out rupee pricing for ChatGPT in India in August last year with UPI support built in.

India accounts for 5.8 percent of Claude's global usage, making it the service's second-largest market after the US, according to Anthropic. The company has also partnered with Indian IT services majors Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services in recent months as part of its enterprise expansion in the country.