Anthropic Extends Claude Fable 5 Access To July 19 Amid User Backlash |

Anthropic has extended included access to Claude Fable 5 on its paid subscription plans through July 19, the company announced. It is the second extension in a week, and the third overall since the model's rocky launch in June, with users increasingly frustrated by the pattern of short, last-minute renewals rather than a firm long-term commitment.

How Fable 5 got here?

Claude Fable 5 launched on June 9 with free access on paid plans originally promised through June 22. That window was cut short just three days in, when a US Department of Commerce export-control order forced Anthropic to suspend both Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5 globally on June 12. Access stayed dark for roughly three weeks until the Commerce Department lifted the controls on June 30, after which Anthropic restored the models on July 1 under a new, more limited structure, capping included usage at 50 per cent of a subscriber's weekly limit rather than offering unrestricted access.

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Under the July 1 terms, the 50 percent included allowance was due to run out on July 7. Hours before that deadline, Anthropic pushed it to July 12. Then, in the early hours of July 13, shortly after the July 12 cutoff had already passed, the company announced a further extension to July 19, stating in its support article, "We've extended this promotion through July 19, 2026 at 11:59:59 PM PT."

The 50 percent increase to Claude Code's weekly usage limits has also been extended to match. The terms otherwise remain unchanged. Once a subscriber uses up the included allowance, Fable 5 usage shifts to prepaid usage credits, billed at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens, among the highest rates Anthropic has listed for any generally available model.

Why are users frustrated?

The extension itself has been broadly welcomed, but the manner of it has not. Several users on X criticised the pattern of rolling, short-notice renewals rather than a clear long-term plan for Fable 5's place in paid subscriptions. One widely shared reaction summed up the sentiment: users appreciated the extra access but questioned why Anthropic did not simply fold Fable 5 permanently into existing plans instead of repeatedly renewing a temporary window. Anthropic has not publicly detailed the reasoning behind the successive short extensions, though the company has previously indicated it intends to restore Fable 5 as a standard, permanent part of subscriptions once it has sufficient compute capacity.

The competitive backdrop

The extension lands in the middle of a busy stretch for rival AI labs. OpenAI's GPT-5.6 model family, comprising Sol, Terra and Luna, moved to general availability on July 9, with Sol landing close to Fable 5 on several independent benchmarks while costing substantially less per task. Around the same period, Anthropic also reset rate limits across its user base, prompting pointed commentary from OpenAI staff on X. While Anthropic has not tied the Fable 5 extension directly to competitive pressure, the timing leads to speculation that keeping Fable 5 inside the subscription tier for longer is intended to keep developers testing the model against rivals rather than switching to cheaper alternatives.

Fable 5 remains available across Claude on the web, Claude Mobile, Claude Desktop, Claude Cowork, and Claude Code, the last of which requires version 2.1.170 or later.