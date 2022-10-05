WhatsApp rolls out screen blocking feature for ‘View Once’ media

WhatsApp to block users from taking a screenshot for view once media. | File Image

The Meta-owned messaging app is reportedly blocking screenshots for ‘View Once’ images and videos. The updated feature will also block users from screen recording these messages. According to WaBetaInfo, the updated beta version beta 22.21.0.71 for iOS users and beta 2.22.22.3 for Android phones are available for the beta testers to install.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.21.0.71: what's new?



WhatsApp is releasing screenshot blocking for view once images and videos to some beta testers!https://t.co/fXvDQIlSxi pic.twitter.com/tIiR3FpBNs — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 4, 2022

This new view once feature is limited to a number of beta testers and there have been no official announcements regarding the release date of the stable version of this tool for everyone to use.

According to WaBetaInfo, if any user tries taking a screenshot, the image will be black.

Once the feature is enabled a toast will show up but, even if a third-party extension is used to bypass the security policy, the image will always be black.

However, there are no restrictions on taking screenshots of conversations even if they contain some disappearing messages as the new feature is only limited to view once images and videos. A secondary mobile device may still be used by the recipient to take a photo. Therefore, viewing once messages should be sent with caution.

WhatsApp had introduced the view once feature earlier this year, and with this addition to the feature it should be more secure.