WhatsApp Puts Multiple Accounts Under Review, Blocks Features | File Pic

New Delhi: Instant messaging app WhatsApp on Monday put multiple accounts, including those in India, "under review" for 24 hours and blocked all the app features, prompting several affected users to flag the issue through social media.

When contacted, a WhatsApp spokesperson said: "We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe. Sometimes we get this wrong and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting." The disruption was highlighted around 8 pm IST when users started facing the issue without any prior warning from the Meta group's messaging app.

The WhatsApp app on the screen displayed the message: "Account in review. Date requested: 3 Aug 2026. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our terms of service. We will notify you of the result typically within 24 hours." Below these remarks, the app shows an option to learn about account issues, which include "How to use WhatsApp responsibly. See guidance" and an option "About stolen phone and accounts".

Some of the users on social media posted different messages.

"My WhatsApp account has been disabled without any explanation. I have already submitted an appeal, but the review page only displays a generic message stating that it will "typically be reviewed within 24 hours. Help me urgently," a user said on social media.

An account on X by the name of Saloni posted, "My WhatsApp account was suddenly disabled without any warning. I only use the official app, and my work depends on WhatsApp. Please help. This was so unnecessary."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)