YouTuber Hank Green Apologises After Admitting His ChatGPT Use Has Become 'Not Healthy'

Science YouTuber and novelist Hank Green has publicly apologised to his 3.2 million subscribers after admitting that his growing reliance on ChatGPT had spiralled into something he himself called unhealthy. The admission followed days of backlash from fans who accused him of quietly outsourcing his writing to artificial intelligence.

The video that sparked the backlash

The controversy began after Complexly, the educational YouTube channel Green runs with his brother John, uploaded an episode of 'Ask Hank Anything' featuring TikTok creator SoupyTime. Midway through the video, Green used the phrase "I appreciate the pushback," an oddly formal turn of phrase that viewers immediately flagged as sounding like a chatbot response rather than something Green would say off the cuff. Eagle eyed fans also pointed to an unusually dense cluster of fact-checking correction cards inserted through the episode, each flagging claims that researchers could not verify, covering subjects ranging from cat saliva to mantis shrimp vision.

Green's first response and the deeper admission

In a since deleted post on X, Green initially pushed back on the idea that the script itself was AI generated, denying that the viral line was anything more than an ad-lib response to his guest. He did, however, acknowledge that he had used ChatGPT 'for research on this script,' made 'under a ton of pressure.'

That explanation did not fully quiet the criticism, and Green followed up with a longer, more reflective apology on Reddit. "I'm mortified that I have let so many people down and I think I understand how that happened," he wrote in a comment on the r/nerdfighters subreddit. He maintained that the tool had only ever been used to locate research, not to write in his voice, insisting that the takes and words in his videos remain his own even as he conceded it was fair to criticise him for what he described as diluting himself.

Concerns beyond the script controversy

Green was careful to clarify that he is not opposed to artificial intelligence outright, even as he laid out a list of concerns about the technology, including its environmental footprint and what he described as the speed at which AI companies are consolidating economic power. The deeper issue, he suggested, was less about any single script and more about how he had been using the tool personally.

"Ultimately, what I am most scared of is ruining myself for people, but I have not been managing my impulses well," Green said, adding that his own process had become unclear even to himself because of how quickly he had been moving

A habit he says he needs to break

The most striking part of Green's statement was his description of AI interaction as something closer to a compulsion than a productivity habit. "I need to come to terms with the fact that the level of dopamine I've been getting from interacting with LLMs, with doing more and more and more and more, is not healthy for me or good for the world," he said, adding that the pattern had left him "disconnected from where people are on this."

Green said the realisation had come partly from conversations with people close to him, noting that neither his wife nor his brother John had held back when he raised the subject with them.

Channels going quiet

As a result, Green said he intends to slow down significantly, with reports indicating that his main personal channel, hankschannel, is likely to go dark for an unspecified period, alongside pauses on the SMUSH and 4x3 channels. He said he wants to return to work that feels more deliberate, pointing to a recent meditative video as an example of writing that he "felt it all the way down," and suggested he may lean more on unscripted, straight to camera videos in the near term while he figures out how to guarantee that his words remain genuinely his own.