WhatsApp Plus Premium Subscription Service Is Coming Soon: How Much To Pay & What New Features Does It Bring? | Sourced

WhatsApp has officially begun testing its first-ever subscription plan for individual users. The paid tier, named WhatsApp Plus, marks a significant strategic shift for the Meta-owned platform, which has kept its core messaging service free since its founding. The subscription is optional, cosmetic in nature, and critically, does not lock any existing features behind a paywall.

Here is everything you need to know about the new WhatsApp Plus subscription.

What Is WhatsApp Plus?

WhatsApp Plus is a premium subscription plan designed to offer a more personalised and visually enriched messaging experience. It layers customisation tools and exclusive content on top of the standard WhatsApp interface, giving paying users access to features that go beyond what the free version offers, without removing anything that free users already have.

The subscription is available only on WhatsApp Messenger and does not extend to WhatsApp Business as of yet.

What do you get with WhatsApp Plus?

- Exclusive premium stickers: Subscribers get access to exclusive sticker packs that can be downloaded directly from the sticker store after subscribing. Some of these premium stickers come with full-screen overlay animations.

- App themes and custom icons: WhatsApp Plus gives subscribers the ability to change the app's visual theme, choosing from a palette of 18 new colours. Subscribers can also choose from 14 custom icons for the WhatsApp app itself, which then appears on their phone's home screen and in the app drawer. The options range from classic designs to more artistic, textured versions.

- Pin up to 20 chats: Free users can pin a maximum of 3 chats for quick access. WhatsApp Plus raises this limit to 20, making it significantly easier for heavy WhatsApp users to keep their most important conversations within reach.

- 10 exclusive premium ringtones: Subscribers can assign any of 10 exclusive premium ringtones to important contacts, enabling audio differentiation for key people in their contact list.

- Bulk settings across chat lists: One of the more functional additions is the ability to apply settings in bulk across multiple chats and groups within a custom list. For example, a subscriber can set a theme to apply to all conversations in a specific list, and when a new conversation is added to that list, the theme is automatically applied to it as well.

How much does WhatsApp Plus cost?

Pricing is region-specific and is currently prices have been reported for the following markets only:

- Europe: €2.49 per month

- US: $2.99 per month

- Pakistan: PKR 229 per month

- Mexico: MXN 29 per month

WhatsApp may also offer a one-month free trial to allow users to evaluate the service before committing to a paid plan.

Currently, WhatsApp Plus is available only to a limited number of users as part of an active beta testing programme. The rollout is selective and is focused on Android at this stage, with iOS support confirmed to be in development for a later phase.