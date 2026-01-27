WhatsApp Unveils High-Security Mode: Here’s What It Does For Stronger Protection

Meta's WhatsApp messaging service on Tuesday became the third major tech firm to offer a high-security mode to high-risk users. WhatsApp is providing an advanced security mode, allowing users to opt into stronger protections against hackers in exchange for a more restrictive experience.

The new option, called "Strict Account Settings," is a one-click button in ‌WhatsApp's settings ‌that activates a series of defences.

What Does "Strict Account Settings" Do?

The option blocks media and attachments from unknown senders and disables link previews, the thumbnails that appear when a URL is entered into a chat and silences calls from contacts that are not saved. All three have been identified as potential vectors for surveillance and advanced hackers, according to news agency Reuters.

In a blog post, WhatsApp said that while all its users' conversations were protected by end-to-end encryption, "we also know that a few of our users – like journalists or public-facing figures, may need extreme safeguards against rare and highly sophisticated cyberattacks."

In 2022, Apple launched "Lockdown Mode," which it describes as "an optional, extreme protection" designed for the "very few individuals" who might be targeted by advanced digital threats. Available on iPhone and macOS, the feature disables most message attachment types and link previews and includes restrictions on FaceTime calls and web browsing.

In 2025, Alphabet's Android began offering "Advanced Protection Mode" for users with "heightened security awareness."

Read Also Navi Mumbai News: Juinagar Societies Launch WhatsApp Helpline For Civic Complaints

Similar to"Lockdown Mode," Alphabet's more secure option trades some functionality for enhanced security, including restricting users from downloading potentially risky apps from outside the Play Store.