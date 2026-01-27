 WhatsApp Unveils High-Security Mode: Here’s What It Does For Stronger Protection
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechWhatsApp Unveils High-Security Mode: Here’s What It Does For Stronger Protection

WhatsApp Unveils High-Security Mode: Here’s What It Does For Stronger Protection

WhatsApp has launched a new high-security option called “Strict Account Settings” to protect users from advanced cyber threats. The one-click feature blocks media from unknown senders, disables link previews, and silences calls from unsaved numbers. WhatsApp said the mode is aimed at journalists and public figures facing sophisticated hacking attempts.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
article-image

Meta's WhatsApp messaging service on Tuesday became the third major tech firm to offer a high-security mode to high-risk users. WhatsApp is providing an advanced security mode, allowing users to opt into stronger protections against hackers in exchange for a more restrictive experience.

The new option, called "Strict Account Settings," is a one-click button in ‌WhatsApp's settings ‌that activates a series of defences.

What Does "Strict Account Settings" Do?

The option blocks media and attachments from unknown senders and disables link previews, the thumbnails that appear when a URL is entered into a chat and silences calls from contacts that are not saved. All three have been identified as potential vectors for surveillance and advanced hackers, according to news agency Reuters.

FPJ Shorts
MPCB Secures Top Rank In Maharashtra’s 150-Day Sevakarmi Plus Programme, Excels In E-Governance
MPCB Secures Top Rank In Maharashtra’s 150-Day Sevakarmi Plus Programme, Excels In E-Governance
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell To Take Custody Of Gangster Ravi Pujari In ₹3 Crore Santacruz Extortion Case
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell To Take Custody Of Gangster Ravi Pujari In ₹3 Crore Santacruz Extortion Case
Brahmaputra Tragedy: Boat Capsizes In Chenga, Women And Children Among Seven Missing
Brahmaputra Tragedy: Boat Capsizes In Chenga, Women And Children Among Seven Missing
Thane Murder: 23-Year-Old Cloth Trader Beaten To Death In Bhiwandi, 3 Relatives Booked For Murder
Thane Murder: 23-Year-Old Cloth Trader Beaten To Death In Bhiwandi, 3 Relatives Booked For Murder

In a blog post, WhatsApp said that while all its users' conversations were protected by end-to-end encryption, "we also know that a few of our users – like journalists or public-facing figures, may need extreme safeguards against rare and highly sophisticated cyberattacks."

In 2022, Apple launched "Lockdown Mode," which it describes as "an optional, extreme protection" designed for the "very few individuals" who might be targeted by advanced digital threats. Available on iPhone and macOS, the feature disables most message attachment types and link previews and includes restrictions on FaceTime calls and web browsing.

In 2025, Alphabet's Android began offering "Advanced Protection Mode" for users with "heightened security awareness."

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Juinagar Societies Launch WhatsApp Helpline For Civic Complaints
article-image

Similar to"Lockdown Mode," Alphabet's more secure option trades some functionality for enhanced security, including restricting users from downloading potentially risky apps from outside the Play Store.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WhatsApp Unveils High-Security Mode: Here’s What It Does For Stronger Protection
WhatsApp Unveils High-Security Mode: Here’s What It Does For Stronger Protection
Blinkit Launches New Bharat Yatra Card For Public Transport Users In Mumbai, Delhi, Few Other Cities...
Blinkit Launches New Bharat Yatra Card For Public Transport Users In Mumbai, Delhi, Few Other Cities...
'Chennai Employees Will Face Immediate & Devastating Impact': IT Industry Strongly Condemns Amazon's...
'Chennai Employees Will Face Immediate & Devastating Impact': IT Industry Strongly Condemns Amazon's...
Vivo X200T With Triple 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Vivo X200T With Triple 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
97% Firms Expand Privacy Programmes As AI Drives Data Protection Push, Cisco Report Reveals
97% Firms Expand Privacy Programmes As AI Drives Data Protection Push, Cisco Report Reveals