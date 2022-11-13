WhatsApp launches companion mode for Android users | Photo: Pexels

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is launching a new companion mode that will allow users to link their accounts to other devices like a tablet. According to reports by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out the feature for Android beta users.

WhatsApp Companion Mode

Users will get the option to link another device within the registration screen and will be able to link up to four devices to a WhatsApp account. Which means that you can use the account with the same number on multiple devices. Once the accounts are linked, the chat history on the primary device will be synced across the linked devices. Additionally, personal messages and calls will be end-to-end encrypted, even if the users use the app from a linked smartphone or tablet. This simply means that the message is sent to all the linked devices, so the encryption on all the devices stays.

This feature is only available to certain users who have the latest WhatsApp beta version. The users that can access the new feature will not be able to use all the WhatsApp features like the ability to view live locations, stickers and managing broadcast lists.

The new feature is expected to be rolled out to more users over the coming few weeks. This new update is to compete against Telegram, which is already offering this feature to its users.

Mute group notification

WhatsApp is also testing a beta version to mute group notification alerts that exceed a certain number of members. This will help reduce the notification overload that users receive from large groups. The messaging app owned by Meta recently increased the group chat participation limit to 1,024 members from the earlier 256 members. This update by WhatsApp was to get more businesses to use WhatsApp for creating official groups and discussing work.