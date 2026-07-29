WhatsApp Finally Brings Voice & Video Calling To Web, Adds Call Transfer & Waiting Rooms

WhatsApp has officially rolled out support for voice and video calls directly from WhatsApp Web, ending a long wait for users who preferred handling calls without opening the mobile app. Alongside the browser-based calling feature, the platform has also introduced a set of new tools, including call transfer between devices, a waiting room for group calls, and improvements aimed at call quality and background noise.

Calling comes to the browser, no app download needed

WhatsApp Web now supports both one-on-one and group audio and video calls without requiring any app installation, a feature that had been in testing for months before this official rollout. The company said the update is designed for users who may not have easy access to the mobile app in the moment, whether that means a college student on a shared computer, someone on a work laptop that restricts app downloads, or simply a person who prefers working from a browser.

Calls made through the web carry over the same features available on other devices, including screen sharing, reactions, and a dedicated Calls tab with full call history and favourites. WhatsApp has also confirmed that web calls remain end-to-end encrypted, come with no time limits, and are free to use, mirroring the experience on its mobile and desktop apps.

Call Transfer lets you switch screens mid-conversation

One of the more practical additions is Call Transfer, which allows users to move an active group call from one device to another without hanging up or rejoining. WhatsApp gave the example of starting a call on a phone or tablet while out, then shifting it seamlessly to WhatsApp Web or Desktop upon reaching a larger screen, or doing the reverse when stepping away from a computer.

Waiting Room gives hosts more control over who joins

For group calls initiated via a shareable link, WhatsApp has introduced a Waiting Room feature. When a host enables the 'Require approval to join' setting on a call link, anyone attempting to join is held in a waiting room until the host actively lets them in, giving hosts more control over uninvited or unexpected participants.

QuickHD and noise suppression round out the update

WhatsApp has also worked on improving video quality right at the start of a call through a feature called QuickHD, which is designed to deliver high-definition video within the first few seconds rather than requiring the usual ramp-up period. Separately, a new noise suppression option has been added to in-call settings, allowing users to filter out background noise so their voice comes through more clearly, even when calling from loud or busy environments.