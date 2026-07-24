WhatsApp Rolls Out Direct iPad Sign-Up, In-Chat PDF Editing: Here's What's New

WhatsApp Rolls Out Direct iPad Sign-Up, Revamped CarPlay Experience And In-Chat PDF Editing | FP Photo

WhatsApp has announced a fresh set of features rolling out across its app on multiple platforms, the company said. Apple users can now create a WhatsApp account directly from an iPad instead of first registering on a smartphone. The update also brings easier song-sharing to Status from Apple Music and Spotify, a redesigned Apple CarPlay and Android Auto experience, and the ability to edit PDFs from within a chat window.

Direct iPad registration

Previously, WhatsApp on iPad functioned only as a linked device, requiring users to first set up an account on a smartphone before connecting the tablet as a companion. According to the company's announcement on its blog, this requirement has now been removed. iPad users can register for WhatsApp directly through the tablet app, allowing them to create and set up an account from scratch without needing a handset in the process.

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Song sharing to status

WhatsApp is also introducing a quicker way to add music to Status updates. Users will be able to share a song straight from Apple Music or Spotify using the respective app's sharing options, instead of manually searching for and pasting a track's information or link. The company said this addition significantly speeds up the process of adding music to a Status post.

Revamped CarPlay and Android Auto experience

The WhatsApp interface for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto has been redesigned as part of the update. Drivers will be able to listen to and respond to incoming messages, place WhatsApp calls, view call history, and reach favourite contacts through their vehicle's infotainment display. WhatsApp said all of these interactions have been built to work hands-free.

In-chat PDF viewing and editing

The update also brings changes to how PDF files are handled within the app. Users can now open PDF documents directly inside a WhatsApp chat without needing to download them first. Basic editing tools, powered by Adobe Acrobat, have also been added, letting users highlight sections of a document and add annotations without leaving the conversation window. However, these editing tools are currently available only on WhatsApp's Web and desktop versions, and have not yet extended to mobile.

Rollout underway

WhatsApp said the new features are already being rolled out to users, though availability may vary depending on platform and region.