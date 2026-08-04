What To Do If Your WhatsApp Account Has Been Put Under Review?

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WhatsApp users across India and other parts of the world found themselves locked out of the app after their accounts were abruptly placed 'under review', a status that temporarily disables chats, calls and other features without prior warning. While the Meta-owned platform has said the issue affected multiple accounts and that it typically resolves such reviews within 24 hours, the incident has left many users unsure of what the 'under review' tag actually means and what steps they can take while they wait for their access to be restored.

What does the 'Account In Review' message mean?

When an account is placed under review, WhatsApp displays a message on screen stating that the user's account activity and device information are being checked to confirm they follow the platform's terms of service, with a note that users will typically be notified of the outcome within 24 hours. This is different from an outright ban. A review is WhatsApp's way of verifying whether an account's recent behaviour, such as unusual messaging patterns, use of unauthorised app versions or automated tools, has triggered its abuse-detection systems. During this period, the account holder cannot send or receive messages, and most in-app features remain locked until the check is completed.

Why do accounts get flagged?

According to WhatsApp's official guidance, accounts are usually reviewed or banned when the platform's systems detect activity that could violate its terms of service, including spam-like behaviour, the use of automated or bulk-messaging tools, scams, or content that puts the safety of other users at risk. The company has also previously flagged that using unofficial, modified versions of the app, such as those not downloaded from official app stores, can result in an account being restricted, since WhatsApp cannot verify the security practices of such third-party builds.

In the case of the recent disruption, however, WhatsApp indicated the trigger was not necessarily user behaviour. A company spokesperson reportedly said, "We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe. Sometimes we get this wrong and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting."

Steps to take if your account is 'under review'

The first step is to avoid uninstalling the app or attempting to register the same number on a new device, since doing so will not speed up the review and could complicate the process further. Users should keep WhatsApp installed on the device linked to the affected number and check back periodically, as the review is resolved automatically in the background and the outcome is delivered through the app itself rather than through a support call or hotline.

If the app displays an option to request a review, users should use it, since this formally submits the case to WhatsApp's team rather than leaving it to the automated 24-hour window alone. The screen shown to affected users also included links to 'How to use WhatsApp responsibly' and information 'About stolen phone and accounts,' both of which are part of WhatsApp's official in-app guidance on account security and can offer additional context on why an account may have been flagged.

Users should also resist the temptation to submit multiple review requests in quick succession, as repeated appeals do not speed up the process and can add to the queue of pending cases. If a genuine explanation is required, such as confirming that the account was not used for bulk messaging or third-party automation, it is best to keep the response factual and concise.

When to escalate?

For accounts that remain under review well beyond the stated 24-hour window, WhatsApp allows users to follow up through the in-app Help section, accessible via Settings, or by reaching out through WhatsApp's official contact channels. Business accounts facing extended restrictions have a separate route through Meta's Business Support Home, where users can view the specific policy issue flagged against their account and file a formal appeal with supporting details about how the account is used.

What precautions to take going forward?

To avoid future flags, WhatsApp recommends using only the official app downloaded from verified app stores, avoiding bulk or automated messaging tools that are not part of its sanctioned Business Platform, and reviewing the 'Acceptable Use of Our Services' section of its terms of service to understand what activity is considered a violation.

For businesses relying on WhatsApp for customer communication, migrating to the official WhatsApp Business API, rather than using consumer-grade automation tools, is the platform's recommended way to stay compliant while scaling outreach.