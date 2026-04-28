'We Don't Ship Technology For Technology's Sake': Apple's Next CEO John Ternus Lays Out His AI Vision at Town Hall

Apple's next CEO John Ternus | X

Apple's incoming CEO John Ternus used a recent company town hall to deliver a clear message to employees about how Apple will approach artificial intelligence, and more importantly, how it will not. Reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, the address gives the clearest window yet into how Ternus intends to lead the world's most valuable company as it faces its most consequential technological transition since the iPhone.

'Incredible experiences', not technology for its own sake

In what was widely seen as a subtle acknowledgement of the bumpy rollout of Siri and Apple Intelligence features, Ternus drew a firm line on Apple's AI philosophy. He told employees that the company would not ship technology for technology's sake instead, AI would only make it into products if it was used to 'build incredible experiences' that are truly profound.

"We never think about shipping a technology," Ternus said. "We want to ship amazing products, features, and experiences, and we don't want our customers to think about what [underlying] technology makes it possible. That's the way we think about AI."

The statement echoes Apple's long-standing product ethos and signals that Ternus, despite being an engineering heavyweight, has firmly absorbed the consumer-first philosophy the company has built its identity around.

AI as a moment of 'science fiction becoming real'

Ternus was emphatic about the scale of the opportunity he sees in AI, framing it as a generational inflection point rather than a feature cycle. "I am incredibly excited about this wave of technology because I think it is really profound, and it's going to allow us to do some things that, honestly, were previously in the realm of science fiction, and now we see a path to being able to do it, which is incredibly exciting," he said.

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He also pointed to AI's potential to transform how Apple builds products internally helping the company analyse its hardware and software in ways that could surface improvements no one would have previously identified.

"I think this is just the most exciting time to be building that I can ever, ever remember," Ternus told employees.

Ternus to take over Cook's role

Ternus is set to succeed Tim Cook, who will move to the role of executive chairman. He inherits a strong product pipeline, including a foldable iPhone expected in September, but also the pressure of an AI landscape where Apple has so far struggled to stake out a defining position. Apple Intelligence, introduced in 2024, did not fully meet expectations, and rivals have moved aggressively on AI-native features.

Ternus' town hall remarks suggest he is preparing employees for a patient, Apple-paced approach to AI, one where the technology recedes into the background and the experience takes centre stage.