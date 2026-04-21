John Ternus Announced As Apple New CEO: Take A Look At His Educational Qualification

Apple's next CEO John Ternus | X

In a major leadership shift, Apple Inc. has named John Ternus as its next chief executive officer. This comes amid news that current CEO Tim Cook will take up the role of executive chairman from September 1, 2026. This appointment signals a major change in leadership at Apple.

The new Apple CEO: John Ternus!



He will take over as CEO on September 1, 2026 pic.twitter.com/wlMVb83o9l — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) April 20, 2026

Education journey

Prior to joining Apple, Ternus had a great educational background which can help one understand how he managed to lead Apple’s hardware development team. Specifically, Ternus obtained a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (BSE) degree with the main focus on Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

His time at the university was not limited to textbooks and labs. According to appleinsider reports, Ternus was also part of the varsity men’s swimming team.

More notably, his senior-year project stood out for its practical impact, he designed a mechanical feeding arm that could be operated by individuals with quadriplegia using head movements. This project was instrumental in showcasing an emphasis on human-centred design solutions, which is quite consistent with the approach that is used by Apple at present times.

Professional career

Ternus’s professional career started off as a mechanical engineer involved with creating virtual reality headsets until he joined Apple in 2001. In the course of his time with Apple, he progressed through various levels, developing some of the most popular Apple products like Apple Cinema Display, Mac, iPad, AirPods, and finally the iPhone Hardware engineering.

As Ternus moves closer towards taking over from Cook, it seems that his background in mechanical engineering is much more than just an accolade.