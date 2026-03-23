 Tim Cook May Retire Soon: Who Is Apple's Next CEO?
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Tim Cook May Retire Soon: Who Is Apple's Next CEO?

John Ternus has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Tim Cook, according to Mark Gurman. Ternus now oversees key hardware and design teams, has taken on high-profile product launches and media roles, and leads new initiatives, signalling Apple’s quiet but clear succession planning at the top.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, March 23, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
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As Apple marks its 50th anniversary, the quiet machinery of CEO succession is no longer so quiet. Veteran Apple reporter Mark Gurman confirms what industry insiders have long whispered - John Ternus, Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, is the central candidate to succeed Tim Cook as CEO.

Gurman's piece, titled 'Apple's Nice Guy Heir Apparent', provides the most comprehensive look yet at how Ternus has risen to become the frontrunner - a position cemented by a steady, deliberate expansion of his responsibilities.

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While Ternus's name has long circulated in succession conversations, Gurman's profile reveals significant new details. Cook quietly tapped Ternus to oversee both hardware and software design teams, making him the key liaison between Apple's vaunted design organisation and senior management. That structural shift, reported earlier this year, has now been placed in full context.

More telling is the public stage Apple is building for him. When Apple held its event in New York to announce the MacBook Neo, it was Ternus - not Cook - who did the big reveal. The next day, Ternus appeared on Good Morning America, the kind of media appearance Cook has typically reserved for himself.

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Gurman also discloses that Ternus has taken control of a secretive robotics unit, including a tabletop device with a screen that swirls to focus on a speaker moving around the room during FaceTime calls, slated for release as early as next year. He has also been personally editing copy for the Apple website and product event materials - a level of involvement that goes well beyond hardware.

Cook's clock, Ternus's moment

Cook has not shared his retirement timeline even with some of his closest lieutenants. In a recent interview, he offered only that he "can't imagine life without Apple." The path, however, has been further cleared by the retirement of Jeff Williams, Apple's longtime COO and once considered Cook's natural successor, who stepped down in November 2025.

**The Man for the Moment**

Tony Blevins, Apple's procurement chief until 2022, describes Ternus as "a very meticulous engineer and a judicious executive" - an obvious choice to succeed Cook. At 50, he is younger than most of Apple's senior leadership, suggesting a potentially long tenure if he does take the top job.

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