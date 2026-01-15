 Vivo X200T Teased To Launch In India Soon, Will Go On Sale On Flipkart
Vivo has teased the launch of the Vivo X200T in India through a dedicated microsite on Flipkart, indicating an imminent debut. The phone is confirmed to feature a circular triple rear camera setup with ZEISS lenses and will run on OriginOS. While official specifications remain undisclosed, recent leaks suggest a premium chipset, large battery and fast charging support.

Updated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
article-image

Vivo X200T is launching in India soon. After several leaks, there is now a dedicated microsite that has gone live for the phone, hinting at an imminent launch. The Vivo X200T is likely to launch at the end of this month, though an official launch date isn not announced.

Flipkart is teasing the arrival of the Vivo X200T in India. The phone is teased to feature a circular camera setup with triple rear sensors. The phone will have ZEISS lenses for photography and will run on OriginOS software.

No official information has been shared regarding the display, chipset, battery capacity, or software features of the device.

Vivo X200T Specifications Tipped

Despite the lack of official details, recent leaks have shed light on the possible specifications of the Vivo X200T. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and is said to run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

article-image

In terms of optics, the Vivo X200T is reportedly equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-702 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 periscope camera, and a 50-megapixel LYT-600 ultra-wide camera.

The handset is also expected to pack a 6,200mAh battery, with support for 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X200T expected price and colour options in India

This development comes shortly after the Vivo X200T’s India pricing surfaced online. The phone is tipped to be priced between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 55,000.

The smartphone is said to be offered in Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac colour options.

