Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, 90W Fast Charging Support Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Vivo X300 (left) and Vivo X30 Pro (right) |

Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 smartphones have launched in India. The two phones come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC and support 90W fast charging as well. The two phones see differences in camera and battery life, with the more premium variant being the Vivo X300 Pro. The phone is likely to compete with the OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, and the Oppo Find X9 in the Indian market.

Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 price in India, availability, launch offers

The new Vivo X300 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 1,09,999 for the lone 16GB + 512GB storage option. The Vivo X300 Pro comes in two colour options – Phantom Black and Dune Brown.

Vivo X300 is priced in India at Rs. 75,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, Rs. 81,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and Rs. 85,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The Vivo X300 comes in Summit Red, Phantom Black, and Mist Blue colour options. Vivo ZEISS 2.35x teleconverter kit is priced at Rs. 18,999.

Pre-booking starts right away, with open sale beginning on December 10. Launch offers include easy EMI options starting from Rs. 3,167 per month, zero down payment offerings, 10 percent instant cashback on SBI cards, HDFC Bank cards, Yes Bank cards, IDFC First Bank, and UPI. There is also a 10 percent exchange bonus on smartphones, and 1-year free extended warranty. Vivo is offering V-shield discount of 70 percent and Vivo TWS 3e for only Rs. 1,499 with the purchase of any of the two phones. Jio subscribers get 18 months of Google Gemini Pro for free as well.

Pre-booking is now live in several retail stores and on the Vivo India website, Flipkart, and Amazon India. Pre-booking offers inlcude 10 percent instant discount to HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, and UPI users or 10 percent exchange bonus.

Vivo X300 Pro specifications

The Vivo X300 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It sports a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2800x1260 resolution and a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate. The device measures 7.99mm in thickness and weighs 226 grams, with IP68/IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. It runs Android 16 with OriginOS 6.

Vivo X300 Pro |

The ZEISS camera system includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera offering 3.5x optical zoom. The front camera is upgraded to a 50-megapixel shooter with autofocus. The phone packs a 6,510mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. Additional features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and an infrared blaster. The phone runs on OxygenOS 6 based on Android 16.

Vivo X300 specifications

The Vivo X300 is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 processor with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with 2640x1216 resolution, housed in a compact 7.95mm thin body weighing 190 grams. The device runs Android 16 with OriginOS 6 and carries IP68/IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. The phone runs on OxygenOS 6 based on Android 16.

Vivo X300 | FPJ

The ZEISS camera setup includes a 200-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom. The phone is backed by a 6040mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging. It offers full 5G connectivity along with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, and NFC support.