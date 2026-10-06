Vivo V80, Vivo S2 FE With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price & Specifications

Vivo has expanded its India lineup with the launch of the Vivo V80 and Vivo S2 FE at the Vivo Next 2026 event, alongside the Vivo X Fold 6. The two phones target different buyers altogether. The Vivo V80 leans into camera performance with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a triple rear camera system, while the Vivo S2 FE prioritises battery endurance with a massive 10,000mAh cell and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, positioning it as the more budget-conscious, longevity-focused option of the two.

Vivo V80, Vivo S2 FE Price in India

The Vivo V80 is priced at Rs. 62,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 69,999 for 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and Rs. 79,999 for the top-end 8GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration. It is available in Stellar Black, Horizon Blue, and Sunrise Anthem colour options.

The Vivo S2 FE starts at Rs. 38,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, with the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option priced at Rs. 42,999. It comes in Zen White, Titan Black, and Stellar Green colourways. Both smartphones will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Vivo's online store, and select offline retail channels, though Vivo is yet to announce specific sale dates or launch offers for either device.

Vivo V80, Vivo S2 FE Specifications

The Vivo V80 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and local peak brightness touching 5,000 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and packs a 7,200mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. On the camera front, the V80 gets a triple rear setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, paired with a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo S2 FE comes with a larger 6.83-inch AMOLED display, also capped at a 120Hz refresh rate, with brightness rated up to 2,000 nits in HBM mode. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset and houses a 10,000mAh battery with 44W wired charging support. For optics, the S2 FE sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor, along with a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.