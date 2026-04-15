Vivo T5 Pro 5G With 9,020mAh Battery To Launch In India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo T5 Pro 5G is all set to launch in India today. The phone is an addition to the T5 series, which already has models like the recently launched Vivo T5x 5G and more. The big highlight of the device is its 9,020mAh battery that claims to offer 37 hours of video playback.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G: How to watch live and expected pricing

Vivo T5 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch today at 12pm IST. The phone is confirmed to come in two colour options - Glacier Blue and Cosmic Black. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G official pricing will be announced during the event. However, leaks suggest that pricing in India could start at Rs. 30,000. Top variant may go up to Rs. 36,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage).

Vivo T5 Pro 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G is teased to sport a 1.5K AMOLED Eyecare display with 144HZ refresh rate and 5,000nites peak brightness. The phone comes with Blue Light certifications and SGS Low flicker certification as well.

The phone is said to be 8.25mm slim but will pack a 9,020mAh battery. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is said to offer 37 hours of video playback, 90 hours of music playback, 12+ hours of gaming, 13+ hours of live streaming, and 12+ hours of video recording.

Vivo has confirmed 5 years of battery health and claims that the battery is made using a fourth=gen silicon anode technology. The phone is also said to support 90W flash charge support claiming to reach 50 percent battery charging in 37 minutes. It also comes with reverse wired charging and bypass charging.

Leaks suggest that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G may feature a 6.8-inch display, be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, and a 50-megapixel main camera at the back. It is likely to come 7000mm2 VC cooling and IP69/68 water resistant certification.