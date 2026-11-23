Virginia & Oregon Sue Elon Musk's Companies Over Alleged Grok AI Image-Generation Abuses | X - OKCFOX

Washington, Nov 23: Virginia and Oregon announced separate lawsuits on Monday against Elon Musk’s companies, alleging that their Grok Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool generated nonconsensual sexual images, including material depicting children, while users were misled about its safety protections.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said the companies failed to prevent the creation and distribution of such images despite publicly assuring consumers that safeguards were in place.

The actions seek financial remedies and court orders addressing the alleged violations. They are civil consumer-protection cases, and the allegations have not been established by a court.

Separate Lawsuits Filed In Two States

Virginia filed its case in the Circuit Court for the City of Richmond. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield brought a separate, similar action in Multnomah County Circuit Court, according to the Virginia attorney general’s announcement.

“Companies that deploy powerful tools don’t get to ignore consumer safety and call it innovation,” Jones said.

The Virginia complaint names SpaceX Super Intelligence Corp., SpaceX Super Intelligence LLC, X Corp. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. as defendants. The AI businesses were previously known as xAI.

Grok's Image-Generation Safeguards Questioned

Grok is available through the social media platform X, as well as its own application and website. Its image-generation tools can create or alter pictures in response to users’ instructions.

Virginia alleges that the companies promoted sexualised image-generation capabilities to attract users while failing to implement adequate protections against abuse.

Virginia is seeking an order stopping violations of its Consumer Protection Act, the return of money obtained through the alleged violations, the surrender of associated gains, civil penalties and legal costs.

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Previous Litigation Disclosed To Investors

The case adds to litigation that SpaceX had already disclosed to investors over Grok’s image-generation and editing features.

In its quarterly filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the period ending September 30, the company reported multiple lawsuits alleging that those features enabled nonconsensual explicit images or sexualised depictions of women and children.

The filing also disclosed that Virginia’s attorney general had sent the companies a notice on October 19 warning of a possible lawsuit over representations about Grok’s capabilities and the limitations of its safeguards.

That disclosure preceded Monday’s announcement and was not a response to the newly announced cases.

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Attorneys General Seek Consumer Protections

The attorneys general’s allegations focus on both the creation of harmful images and the assurances made to people using the services.

Virginia’s complaint says the consequences extend beyond those depicted: exposure to the material can cause distress, while the circulation of manipulated images can inflict continuing harm on the people targeted.

The relief sought would require the companies to change the practices challenged in the lawsuit, alongside any financial penalties imposed by the court.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)