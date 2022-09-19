Vikash Chaudhary's venture 'HackersEra' sets new record in automotive cybersecurity

HackersEra is India's First Vehicle Pentest Company that’s on its mission to prevent scenarios of cyber threats in the automotive industry. The company was founded by Vikash Chaudhary in the year 2015. Ever since HackersEra has pioneered, the automotive cybersecurity posture is much looked after. Malicious attacks against vehicle interfaces that put the lives of drivers and pedestrians at risk are being catered to by HackersEra.

With the automotive industry rapidly advancing towards autonomous driving, more and more cars are being connected to a backend system on the Internet. Increased automation and vehicle connectivity have resulted in IT security functions becoming an unavoidable facet of in-vehicle administration. Consequently, the security of these systems has also become a significant factor in the process of formulating self-driving cars.

The Founder and CEO of HackersEra, Vikash Chaudhary talks about the necessity of incorporating effective strategies against cyber threats in the automotive sector. He says, “It all boils down to how safe is the ECU (Electronic Control Unit) and vehicle network really from unauthorized access and manipulation. At HackersEra, we predominantly take care of these things. My team is extremely diligent and I’m proud to assert that HackersEra is the first-ever established automotive cybersecurity service providers in India”

In India, a critical player in automotive cyberspace is Vikash Chaudhary’s startup HackersEra. As of 2022, the company has a market share of 80% with more than 100 years of experience combined. So far, HackersEra has worked with over 15 top-notch enterprises from all across the globe. Mr Vikash quotes, “Automotive cyber security is our flagship service for various car manufacturers and OEMs. We are the key players in Indian markets for automotive cyber security. However, apart from automotive cyber security, we have a wide range of services for a complete cyber security ecosystem”

How Vikash Chaudhary Made HackersEra a Brimming Success

In the past 7 years of HackersEra being established, it has been a holy grail to the automotive cybersecurity infrastructure. With the implementation of effective strategies and ideas, Vikash Chaudhary and his team have played a glorifying role in making people aware of cyber threats and working on ceasing the situation for good. In the words of the CEO, Mr Vikash Chaudhary, "By the time it’s too late, most companies might not be prepared to face a data breach. We, at HackersEra, aim to assist such companies and organizations with an all-inclusive solution towards strengthening cyberspace.”

“Keeping that in mind, we have considered cybersecurity as a fundamental right of humans and we are determined to assist the global automotive ecosystem. At HackersEra, our primary focus is on the low levels of risk initially that can occur due to spoofing or tampering of the data sent to the vehicles' sensors, thereby avoiding or putting a halt to major exploitations.” It’s no mention that with proper awareness, credible strategies, and general watchfulness, most people can eradicate cyber attacks on their vehicles. But again, that won’t be enough as some of the vicious players have grown extraordinary in technology and overcoming them is one of the challenges that HackersEra aims to tackle.

HackersEra’s Stance on Car Hacking & What Can Be Done To Prevent It

As of yet, the Indian government is working hard to stay ahead of the curve in terms of vehicle security. In the wake of an increased spate of car attacks and thefts, the government has beefed up security measures and launched new regulations to deliver safety to drivers and their vehicles. Automotive manufacturers and suppliers need to work together to ensure that vehicles are equipped with the latest security features and that they are constantly evolving.

At HackersEra, they believe that vehicle cybersecurity should be made an organisational priority and adequate measures should be taken towards it. Over the years, the company has successfully delivered comprehensive solutions that facilitated overall security through their planned strategies for various assets of an organization. The multitalented team along with the CEO himself have set out on this path with strong vigour to make automotive security services available for all.

In the last few years, Vikash Chaudhary and the team have taken numerous leaps in this growing field of services in the cybersecurity field. Also, HackersEra ensure product quality and identify weak points in the hyperconnected mobile–car–cloud ecosystem, they perform automotive security audits during the software development life cycle and penetration testing on real vehicles.

This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in