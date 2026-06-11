Vietnam's Green SM Launches All-Electric Taxi Service In Delhi-NCR: All You Need To Know

X/ Utsav Techie

Vietnam's Green SM, the electric mobility arm of Vingroup and VinFast, has officially entered India with the launch of its all-electric taxi service, Green SM Limo. The service began operations in Delhi-NCR, marking the brand's first major mobility foray outside Southeast Asia. The company plans to expand services to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad soon.

Green SM Limo fleet

Green SM Limo's fleet is built around the VinFast Limo Green, a seven-seater fully electric SUV designed for passenger transportation. The three-row layout makes it suited for airport transfers, business travel, family rides and daily office commutes. Passengers can expect amenities including drinking water and wet tissues, positioning the service as a premium mobility option rather than a standard city cab.

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The vehicles are equipped with Green SM's "Secure-to-Safe" system, which includes interior and exterior cameras, AI-supported technology and emergency buttons accessible to both drivers and passengers. Drivers have been professionally trained in electric vehicle operations, road safety and customer service standards.

Why Delhi-NCR first?

Delhi-NCR offers high daily commuting demand, significant airport traffic and strong corporate travel movement, making it a logical first market for a premium electric cab service. The region's persistent air quality concerns also make a zero-tailpipe-emission fleet socially and politically relevant.

The Bigger Picture For VinFast

The launch has strategic significance beyond taxi rides. VinFast already operates a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. Green SM's fleet operations give the Vietnamese automaker real-world exposure in Indian conditions, generate data on range and battery performance, and allow thousands of passengers to experience VinFast vehicles before the brand pursues private buyers.

Expansion plans in India

Green SM has stated that the current phase covers key areas within Delhi-NCR, with further expansion planned in stages based on customer demand.