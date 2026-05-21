Uber Partners With JSW Group To Raise Share Of EVs In Fleet

Ride-hailing company Uber has partnered with the JSW Group to deploy electric vehicles (EVs) in India’s cab market as both companies look to expand clean mobility solutions in the country.

Under the partnership, JSW Group will provide electric cars and related infrastructure support, while Uber will integrate the vehicles into its ride-hailing platform.

The MoU was signed in Mumbai last week between Parth Jindal of JSW Group and Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi.

The companies plan to gradually increase the number of EVs operating on Uber’s network across major Indian cities.

The partnership is part of Uber’s larger goal of increasing the use of electric vehicles on its platform in India.

Uber has been trying to expand its EV ecosystem by working with automakers, fleet operators, and charging infrastructure providers.

JSW Group has been increasing its presence in the electric mobility sector through vehicle manufacturing, battery technology, and charging infrastructure.

The company sees the partnership as an opportunity to strengthen its role in India’s growing EV market, it said in a joint statement with Uber.

The collaboration would focus on making electric mobility more accessible and commercially viable for drivers.

One of the major challenges for EV adoption in ride-hailing services has been the high upfront cost of vehicles and concerns around charging infrastructure.

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Uber said partnerships like these are important for accelerating the transition towards cleaner transportation in India.

The company has already announced plans to achieve zero-emission mobility on its platform over the long term.

The companies are expected to initially focus on deploying EV fleets in urban markets where ride demand is high and charging infrastructure is gradually improving.

India’s ride-hailing and mobility sector has been witnessing increasing interest in electric vehicles because of rising fuel prices, government incentives, and environmental concerns.

The central government has also been promoting EV adoption through schemes such as FAME and other incentives aimed at boosting local manufacturing and charging infrastructure development.