VC Spectra's Promising Returns Draws Attention Away From Uniswap (UNI) and Polygon (MATIC)

The world of crypto is witnessing a significant shift of investors from Uniswap (UNI) and Polygon (MATIC) toward VC Spectra (SPCT) - a promising prospect. With no surprises, VC Spectra is taking long strides leaving behind well-established coins through its outstanding performance in its private and public presale.

Considering the broader perspective, VC Spectra offers lucrative opportunities to investors who have captivated their attention in the initiation of their journey.

Uniswap (UNI) has halted the trading of HEX tokens from its interface. After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announcement that Hex is an ‘unregistered security’, Uniswap (UNI) decided to remove HEX token amidst legitimacy concerns.

Despite Uniswap (UNI) removing the altcoin from its front-end interface, HEX tokens can still be bought or sold on the DEX. This halt has notably impacted Uniswap (UNI), as its curve is dipping down after surging remarkably well in the last week by more than 15%.

Meanwhile, Uniswap (UNI) is trading at $6.31, significantly decreasing by 2.12% in the last 24 hours. Uniswap (UNI) has a volume of $132 million, reducing by 6.68% in the same period. As Uniswap’s (UNI) decision to remove HEX would be costly, this move adds to the growing panic among investors.

Polygon’s (MATIC) co-founder, Sandeep Nailwal, announced on Twitter that the platform made a groundbreaking achievement on August 1, 2023. He disclosed that Polygon (MATIC) processed a massive 100 thousand transactions in a single day, strengthening its position as a leading Layer 2 scaling solution.

The fact that Polygon's (MATIC) zkEVM achieved this noteworthy milestone proves how immense trust and confidence the platform has secured for its community and developers. What’s more? NFT markets and gaming dApps have also discovered a new hub on Polygon, providing users with a seamless and cost-effective experience.

Polygon (MATIC) currently stands at $0.6923, a slight surge of 1.60% in the last 24 hours. Also, Polygon’s (MATIC) trading volume is up by 1.50%, reaching $291 million in the same time frame. Experts predict that Polygon (MATIC) will reach around $2 this year. Therefore, investors are closely monitoring Polygon’s (MATIC) price movement.

VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized asset management platform that funds blockchain and tech-based startups. With its hallmark capabilities, VC Spectra (SPCT) is becoming an investors’ choice, grabbing attention worldwide.

By joining VC Spectra’s (SPCT) community, investors will have access to exclusive content and updates, early access to ICOs, networking and collaboration opportunities, and voting rights. Besides that, VC Spectra (SPCT) is committed to fostering a vibrant and active community to set out a clear roadmap for development and growth.

VC Spectra (SPCT) is running in Stage 2 of its public presale, with SPCT trading at $0.011. The platform’s record is impressive, jumping from Stage 1 to Stage 2 with 37.5% ROI. Stage 3 will surge the price to $0.025 after selling the remaining 78.6 million tokens. Stage 3 presale is expected soon, with an incredible 127% surge. Of course, the profitable gain is VC Spectra’s (SPCT) end goal.

Investors can start with a crypto wallet to invest in VC Spectra (SPCT). Additionally, they have no minimum deposit requirement. On top of that, VC Spectra (SPCT) offers a 25% limited-time offer on every deposit you make.

