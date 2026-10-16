US Startup Reflect Orbital Partners With India's Skyroot Aerospace To Beam Sunlight Onto Earth At Night Using Space Mirrors | X

Washington: An American space technology company plans to sell on-demand sunlight at night at precise locations on Earth by placing massive reflecting mirrors in orbit, using launch services from India’s Skyroot Aerospace.

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California-based Reflect Orbital plans to launch a constellation of satellites to provide on-demand sunlight for services such as illuminating disaster zones for search and rescue operations and extending power generation at solar farms.

The start-up has signed a contract with Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace for two launches onboard its Vikram rockets.

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“These launches give us assured schedule and capacity alongside our other planned launches from US sites,” Reflect Orbital said in a statement.

“Excited to partner with Reflect Orbital, pioneering one of the most innovative ways to harness space technology to unlock new possibilities here on Earth! Looking forward to launching their vision of sunshine on demand with @SkyrootA rockets,” Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Chandana said in a post on X.

In July, the company received approval from the Federal Communications Commission to construct, launch and operate a demonstration satellite.

The start-up aims to provide on-demand sunlight that can be turned off anytime with adjustable brightness over a five-km swathe.

The company says that on-demand sunlight can help extend work hours in remote industrial zones, aid defence operations by lighting up critical infrastructure, or simply provide “unforgettable experiences” for events in public spaces.

“We're excited to work with a new launch provider, Skyroot, to help ensure access to space," Reflect Orbital Co-Founder and CEO Ben Nowack said in a statement.

The first launch on this contract will use the Vikram-1 rocket and the second will use Skyroot's in-development Vikram-1U launch vehicle.

The Vikram-1U has additional first-stage boosters and improved performance, the statement said.

"We were recently licensed by the Federal Communications Commission to operate our first spacecraft, and we will continue to work with astronomers, local communities and regulators to earn the right to scale," Nowack said.

In 1993, Russian scientists and engineers deployed a 65-foot mirror into orbit and sent a roving beam of sunlight on Earth. Though successful, the experiment named Znamya was shelved for want of funds.

Reflect Orbital’s plans have faced controversy as several environmental organisations have urged the FCC to scrap the permissions granted for the demonstration satellite.

They argue that bright beams of light during the night might disturb wildlife, interfere with astronomy studies and affect circadian rhythms in humans.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)