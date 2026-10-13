India-UK Bilateral Talks: Jitendra Singh & Jonathan Reynolds Explore Major Partnerships In Space Technology, Nuclear Energy, AI & Emerging Technologies | X / @PIB_India

New Delhi: Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday held bilateral talks with UK Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Jonathan Reynolds to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation in space, civil nuclear energy, scientific research and emerging technologies.

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According to the Ministry of Science & Technology, the Indian delegation — led by the minister — comprised Prof. Umesh Waghmare, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and Dr. Praveenkumar Somasundaram, Adviser and Head, International Bilateral Cooperation, DST.

On the other side, the UK delegation comprised Reynolds, British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron and Interim Permanent Secretary of the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Amanda Brooks, according to the ministry.

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Space-sector reforms and research partnerships

The minister said that India's space-sector reforms had opened new opportunities for private industry and startups, enabling research institutions to focus on advanced research.

Building on this experience, India and the UK can expand cooperation through research partnerships and greater industry participation, he added.

Moreover, discussions covered collaboration in space science, satellite development and stronger engagement between scientific institutions and technology enterprises.

With around 800 space-tech startups in India, Singh proposed greater connectivity between Indian and British startups to facilitate innovation and expand commercial opportunities, according to the ministry.

Cooperation in civil nuclear energy

On civil nuclear energy, Singh spoke about India's nuclear-sector reforms, including the SHANTI Act, 2025.

Drawing on experience of opening up the space sector, India is creating avenues for wider participation in nuclear energy, he said.

In addition, the two sides explored opportunities for cooperation in small modular reactors (SMRs), advanced nuclear technologies and associated industrial capabilities amid growing energy and data-centre demand.

Nuclear medicine and emerging technologies

The minister spoke about wider applications of India's nuclear programme beyond electricity, particularly in nuclear medicine and healthcare, offering scope for engagement with British expertise in life sciences.

Notably, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technologies, cyber-physical systems and cybersecurity also featured in discussions.

However, Reynolds welcomed closer engagement and emphasised scope for regular interaction between institutions and commercial cooperation.

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