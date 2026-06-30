'UPI Now Live In Greece As India’s Digital Payment Ecosystem Expands Globally': Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal | File Pic

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that with unified payments interface (UPI) now live in Greece, eligible customers can transfer money instantly, securely, and seamlessly, with transaction costs reducing drastically to a fraction of conventional transfer costs.

The increasing global acceptance and appreciation of UPI “reflects the trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building technology-led solutions that create value beyond borders and deepen partnerships for shared growth and prosperity,” the minister posted on X.

During his Greece visit, the minister met Eurobank CEO Fokion Karavias and had a fruitful discussion on expanding the India-Greece economic partnership.

“Encouraged Greek businesses to invest in India and explored avenues for collaboration in manufacturing and infrastructure development in Greece, advancing our shared vision for growth and prosperity,” said Goyal.

The minister witnessed the live demonstration of the Eurobank-NIPL partnership, enabling UPI services at Eurobank headquarters in Athens, alongside its CEO Karavias, and CEO of Fairfax Digital Services, Sanjay Tugnait, marking another important milestone in the global expansion of India’s digital payment ecosystem.

He earlier addressed the India-Greece Business Forum alongside Harry Theoharis, Deputy Foreign Minister of Greece.

“I also had the opportunity to interact with members of the Indian diaspora community attending the event,” said Goyal.

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The minister highlighted India's remarkable growth story, strong macroeconomic fundamentals and consistent economic progress, offering unparalleled opportunities for Greece.

“Also, emphasised the immense potential of the India-EU FTA in unlocking new opportunities for trade, investment and economic cooperation,” said Goyal.

Commerce Minister also underscored the vast potential for collaboration across key sectors and urged businesses and investors to co-create, co-invest and co-manufacture with India, paving the way for greater investment, stronger business ties and shared prosperity between our nations, according the X post.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)